NSBA FOUNDATION REFLECTS ON 2024, GEARS UP FOR 2025

In 2024, donors helped the National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation have an impact on the lives of hundreds of individuals and organizations throughout the horse industry.

That impact included introducing 13 therapeutic riding centers to NSBA competition through its Coaches Summit event, honoring 50 military veterans through four Heroes On Horses® events, welcoming a new class of ten professionals into its Tomorrows Horsemen® educational program, providing grants for 113 entries for Equestrians With Disabilities at the NSBA World Championship Show, providing $14,000 in youth scholarships, recognizing the community service of 15 equine industry women at its Cowgirls ROC event and providing more than $30,000 to families in need through its Crisis Fund.

These programs fall under the NSBA Foundation’s five pillars of service, which include Animal Welfare, the Crisis Fund, Education, Equestrians With Disabilities and the Champion Fund.

Now, the NSBA Foundation looks forward to what we can accomplish together in 2025 through its holiday giving campaign. As a 501(c)3 organization, financial gifts to the NSBA Foundation are tax deductible in accordance with IRS guidelines.

To learn more about the NSBA Foundation and its programs or to donate, please visit nsba.com/foundation or nsba.com/how-to-contribute.

ABOUT THE NSBA FOUNDATION

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry.

The National Snaffle Bit Association’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

The National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about the NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

National Snaffle Bit Association, Inc. – 120 Mesa St., Weatherford, TX 76086 – Phone: (847)-623-6722

Media Contact:

Connie Lechleitner

thewaytogo@nsba.com