Around The Corner with L.A. Berry: Racing Memorabilia Exhibit Opens in May

ALBANY, NY – For the month of May 2025, the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library ‘Around the Corner’ exhibit will share horse racing memorabilia and unique collectibles accrued by 2017 AHP Chris Brune Spirit Award recipient L.A. Berry over a 50-year career in horse sport journalism that still includes writing about Thoroughbreds and Thoroughbred horse racing for Saratoga TODAY’S EQUICUREAN® magazine.

‘Around the Corner’ is a public space where exhibits change monthly and includes a showcase display on the first floor and pedestal display directly in front of the Library entrance.

Berry’s exhibit will include pieces commemorating Rags to Riches and Smarty Jones, nominees to this year’s National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame; a 1973 33 ½ RPM album recording of Secretariat winning the Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown, and Lucien Lauren-autographed Breyer Horse Model of the champion; plus Breyer Horse Models of Man O’ War (1919 Sanford Stakes loser to Upset) and Ruffian (who met her tragic end at Belmont Park in a 1975 match race against Foolish Pleasure); an exclusive 2009 ESPN image of Rachel Alexandra, with jockey Calvin Borel’s ‘thumbs up,’ as she became the first filly in 85 years to win the Preakness Stakes; and a first edition imprint of Edgar Prados’ heartbreaking story, My Guy Barbaro.

“May marks the final 30-day countdown to the running of the 157th Belmont Stakes and final leg of the Triple Crown on June 4 at Saratoga Race Course,” Berry said about her exhibit choice. “With the $455 million redevelopment of Belmont Park racetrack in Elmont, New York, projected to continue into 2026, I saw this as a great local opportunity to build curiosity and encourage awareness, not only for this G1 Stakes classic, but about the history and future of horses and horse sport in New York.”

Berry says Thoroughbreds count as the largest single breed in the state and in 2023 the economic impact of the horse racing industry was identified as contributing $3 billion to the state economy.

“The New York horse industry is the second-largest agricultural commodity after dairy. And since when,” Berry asked, “has an’ economic driver’ been so easy to admire and learn about?”

Berry, whose career began writing for eight-time U.S. Olympic Three-Day veteran J. Michael Plumb and in media relations for the United States Equestrian Team and Atlanta Olympic Committee, contributed to the USHJA Wheeler Museum 2016-2019 exhibit, Medals, Memories & Milestones: Great Moments in American Show Jumping, tracing the development of show jumping as an international and national sport, and following the history of the USET from its founding in 1950 through the 2016 Olympics in Rio. The exhibit included items from the Show Jumping Hall of Fame permanent collection and contributions from private collections.

The Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library is on 475 Moe Road, in Clifton Park, New York.

