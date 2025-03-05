UK Ag Equine Programs welcomes all to the Horsey Hustle 5K, benefiting student enrichment

The 4th annual University of Kentucky Horsey Hustle 5K Run/Walk will be held at Coldstream Park on April 13. The proceeds provide financial support in valuable extracurricular activities for UK Ag Equine Programs students.

By Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky., (Mar. 5, 2025) – The University of Kentucky Ag Equine Programs at the Martin-Gatton will host the fourth annual Horsey Hustle 5K April 13 beginning at 1 p.m. at Coldstream Park. Event proceeds benefit the program’s Student Experience and Applied Education Fund, established to support UK students in gaining horse experiences, both academically and recreationally.

“The Horsey Hustle is a fun, family event that brings people together to benefit students within our program. The 5K is also serving as a fundraiser for our equine-focused clubs and teams, so all efforts will directly benefit our students in multiple ways,” said Mary Jane Little, academic coordinator within UK Ag Equine Programs and event lead.

“We are also promoting UK’s Waggin’ and Walkin’ Club and will have a dog adoption event on race day,” Little said. “So, whether you walk or run, come as a group or bring your dog, we hope to see the greater Lexington community turn out at Coldstream Park.”

The Horsey Hustle 5K is part of an event planning class within UK’s equine science and management undergraduate degree program. Students help develop a plan and then create an event that benefits the program and its students.

“I’m excited for the Horsey Hustle 5K to bring together UK, the equine industry and the local community,” said sophomore Haley Ropel, one of the students in the equine event class.

The Student Experience and Applied Education Fund has benefited several students and opened opportunities for others. Last year’s event raised $6,000 for the fund.

New this year, $10 from each ticket sold under an equine club or team at UK will be transferred directly that their financial account. Clubs and teams are encouraged to use a code for their specific organization to track and earn that money.

Organizers encourage costumes, dogs on leashes and groups and there will be fun awards for multiple categories on race day. Food trucks will also be on site.

Event sponsors include Hagyard Medical Institute, Hallway Feeds, Red Mile, Spy Coast Farm, Stone Column Farm, Stonestreet Farm, Thoroughbred Daily News and VisitLex.

“We are grateful for all of our generous sponsors,” said James MacLeod, director of UK Ag Equine Programs. “This event offers so much and spring is the perfect time for outdoor activities. We welcome all to join us and support our students.”

Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt for those registered by the early bird March 13 deadline. For those unable to attend but who wish to make a donation, visit the registration page.

Onsite registration begins at noon. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair or picnic blankets. The event location is Coldstream Park, located at 1850 Pisacano Drive in Lexington.

Learn more and register at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/97840/uk-horsey-hustle-5k-runwalk.

