Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series Features Dr. Rick Mitchell in Next Episode

(Durham, N.C.; March 5, 2025) – Horse Illustrated is pleased to welcome Dr. Rick Mitchell, a veterinarian who has served the United States Equestrian Team for decades, to the March edition of Horse Illustrated’s Webinar Series on Wednesday, March 12, at 3:00 p.m. (ET).

Growing up in North Carolina, Rick Mitchell competed in foxhunting and hunter/jumper shows before going on to graduate from Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in 1974. Over the course of his veterinary career, Dr. Mitchell has served as an official veterinarian for the US Equestrian Team at multiple Olympic Games and Pan American Games. He is now a part-owner of Fairfield Equine Associates, which has served the US Equestrian Team for the last four decades.

Dr. Mitchell’s primary focuses and interests are performance-related issues, lameness and imaging. He has also been internationally certified in veterinary acupuncture, equine locomotor pathology, and is a Diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation. He’s also held a place on many boards, including US Equestrian, Connecticut Veterinary Medical Association, the American Association of Equine Practitioners, and the EQUUS Foundation. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the American Horse Council and Chair of the Foundation for the Horse Development Council, as well as a founding member of the International Society of Equine Locomotor Pathology (ISELP).

During each month’s webinar, attendees will have the chance to join a live session with horse industry leaders from various disciplines. For those who can’t attend the live webinar, the recordings will later go live on HorseIllustrated.com, where they will be available to view anytime.

Each webinar will be hosted by Horse Illustrated’s Digital Manager, Mary Cage. A member of the EG Media team since 2022, Cage manages the content on horseillustrated.com and all of Horse Illustrated’s social platforms.

Horse Illustrated will host new webinars each month atwww.horseillustrated.com/webinar, with both live and recorded viewings available. Visit the link to register for this upcoming webinar and receive reminder emails about the event. Sponsorship opportunities are available; interested parties can contact Rima Dorsey at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more. Contact us at 844-330-6373 or horseillustrated@egmediamags.com.

