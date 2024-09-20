Aspiring Author Jumpstart: Unlock Your Book Publishing Dreams with Susan Friedland

Aspiring writers and seasoned storytellers alike are invited to embark on a transformative journey with Aspiring Author Jumpstart, an online course led by author and educator Susan Friedland. Starting September 26, this dynamic six-week program is designed to ignite creativity, dispel the confusion regarding the publishing process and set first-time authors on a path forward.

Susan Friedland, author of five nonfiction horse books including the new young reader adaptation of her Marguerite Henry biography Marguerite, Misty and Me, brings over 20 years of teaching experience to this live, interactive course which debuted in January 2024. Her expertise in writing craft, navigating the path to publishing as well as promoting horse books, will guide small group participants through an immersive learning experience.

Aspiring Author Jumpstart students will receive:

Live Interactive Sessions : Engage directly with Susan Friedland in live online classes with personalized feedback and real-time discussions. All sessions are recorded and can be accessed as frequently needed.

: Engage directly with Susan Friedland in live online classes with personalized feedback and real-time discussions. All sessions are recorded and can be accessed as frequently needed. Community : Join a supportive network of fellow writers to share ideas, gain insights and form friendships with like-minded aspiring authors in a private online group.

: Join a supportive network of fellow writers to share ideas, gain insights and form friendships with like-minded aspiring authors in a private online group. Guest Author Live Q & As: Hear expert advice from horse book authors who have journeyed the same path.

Comprehensive Curriculum : Dive into six modules ranging from Conquering Imposter Syndrome to Crafting First Drafts to The Nuts and Bolts of Publishing and Publicity.

: Dive into six modules ranging from Conquering Imposter Syndrome to Crafting First Drafts to The Nuts and Bolts of Publishing and Publicity. Practical Exercises : Apply new learning through targeted exercises designed to enhance writing skills and build confidence.

: Apply new learning through targeted exercises designed to enhance writing skills and build confidence. Bonus Content: Gain access to valuable templates for book proposals, press releases, influencer outreach communication and more.

Aspiring Author Jumpstart alumni Chelsey Burris praised the course. “I had been sitting on several book ideas and half-finished manuscripts for years, unsure of how to take the next step. This course helped me break through the barriers holding me back. From conquering mental blocks like imposter syndrome to seeing step-by-step instructions on how to actually get your book published, this course will give you all the tools you need to transform your writing dreams into reality. Susan is a fantastic instructor who makes you feel supported in every step of your author journey.”

Aspiring Author Jumpstart begins its next session September 26, 2024. Registration is now open, and seats are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spot today to get their book idea from their head and heart out into the world, and into the hands of readers.

For more information and to register, please visit https://saddleseekshorse.shop/products/aspiring-author-jumpstart-online-course-for-first-time-authors or contact susan@saddleseekshorse.com.

About Susan Friedland

Susan Friedland is an equestrian author inspired by Marguerite Henry. Her book Marguerite, Misty and Me stems from a two-year exploration of Henry’s legacy and was lauded by Kirkus Reviews as “an admirable and ambitious work that reveals the life of an icon of children’s literature.” Since 2013, Susan has been blogging at her award-winning equestrian lifestyle website, https://saddleseekshorse.com/, and she co-hosts the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast while enjoying life with her off-track Thoroughbred, Tiz a Knight.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susanfriedlandsmith@gmail.com