Hampton Classic Advocates for Animal Welfare

The EQUUS Foundation had a great week at the prestigious Hampton Classic Horse Show, 2024 — inspiring and educating spectators about horse welfare issues and how everyone can help.

Parading in the Grand Prix Ring on Opening Day, Sunday, August 25th, with EQUUStars, Georgina Bloomberg and Clementine Goutal, and Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP, were Superhero Rescue Horses, James Bond and Teddy, and adoptable horses, Hershey, Luigi, Cayza, Poseidon and a mule, Jolean, from Rising Starr Horse Rescue, a Mentor charity of the EQUUS Foundation. Rising Starr’s ambassadors, two miniatures, May Day and Army, also paraded.

The 2024 Hampton Classic Animal Adoption Day, sponsored by Georgina Bloomberg, was held on Monday, August 26th, and marked the first time that the EQUUS Foundation event, featuring adoptable horses, was held in the big Grand Prix Ring.

Renowned animal welfare advocate, best-selling author and media celebrity, Jill Rappaport, joined Valerie Angeli, EQUUS Foundation VP, who created and organizes the event each year, and EQUUStars, Georgina Bloomberg and Serena Marron to emcee the event. Joining the emcees were EQUUStars Brianne Goutal Marteau and Clementine Goutal. The weather was summer-perfect with not a cloud in the sky!

“We changed the format up a little bit this year to make it bigger, better and more meaningful,” said Angeli. “Of course, our best news of the day was the adoption of Luigi, an adorable grey Haflinger cross pony, and Cayza, a bay warmblood, who were adopted together by Renata Solomou, a fan and supporter of the EQUUS Foundation, and the proud owner of several other horses, both adopted and show horses.”

Angeli continued, “In addition to the adoptable horses, we wanted to enlighten attendees on the options available to keep horses safe and prevent them from becoming at risk when their owners can no longer care for them.”

There was a special demonstration by Mary Elena Moran, a NY State Mounted Officer, horse rescuer and trainer, who founded Superhero Rescue Horses, featuring horses, James Bond and Teddy. Both horses were on their way to ship to slaughter – cast off by their former owners – when they were rescued by Moran.

James Bond, a gorgeous, Percheron, ridden by Moran, is now a police horse, and Teddy, ridden by Maddie Sedita, without a bridle and following commands from his rider like a champ, is now a therapy horse.

Christine Fitzgerald, Executive Director of the Rider’s Closet, staffed a display featuring the Rider’s Closet Donation Trunk. The Rider’s Closet, an EQUUS Foundation program since 2019, was founded by Georgina Bloomberg, to provide show and schooling (lesson) apparel to all riders who need assistance with the cost of participating in equestrian activities.

Attendees enjoyed meeting Mickey Blue Eyes, a pony adopted by Brianne Goutal-Marteau for Clea, her young daughter, at the 2017 Hampton Classic/EQUUS Foundation adoption event, and who now enjoys competing at the Hampton Classic and other shows with Clea.

Representatives from EQUUS Foundation Mentor, Endeavor Therapeutic Riding, and EQUUS Foundation Guardian, The EQUUS Effect, spoke with spectators about the unique ability of horses as healers and the opportunities for second careers as therapy horses in the ever-expanding field of Equine Assisted Services.

Tim Fitzgerald of the Long Island University College of Veterinary Medicine conducted a blacksmithing demonstration explaining equine leg and hoof anatomy and how critical it is to have proper care available for horses. There is a critical need for large animal veterinarians, vet techs and blacksmiths.

The members of the award-winning Long Island University Equestrian Team were on hand to explain how to donate a horse to the team and how important qualified horses are to equestrian teams across the country – Photo: Geoffrey Tischman

The HEART horse ambulance was also on site and open for tours to show how this state-of-the art rig saves lives at horse shows when a horse is injured.

The Opal Group hosted an equine welfare panel discussion with panelists, Jill Rappaport, Georgina Bloomberg, Serena Marron, Valerie Angeli, and Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. The discussion was well received and interactive allowing the guests to view and touch the adoptable horses.

“Our panel discussion on equine welfare sparked numerous conversations and important discussions throughout the rest of the week at the Classic — it accomplished exactly what we were hoping — to get people thinking about the horses and welfare issues behind the scenes that need attention and support,” said Angeli.

“We wish to thank Abe Wellington, CEO, Opal Group, for sponsoring the presentation and for his support of the EQUUS Foundation,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

For those who could not join us at this joyful, annual event, please know that there are many wonderful horses of all types, sizes, breeds and disciplines that are in their next chapter and in need of a loving home. Please consider adopting — or if you are not in a position to adopt, consider sponsoring an equine, or volunteering.

You can start by checking out equusfoundation.org/adopt for adoptable horses and our Guardian Equine Ambassadors here to learn more about the equine charities that we support nationwide.

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting America's horses from peril and strengthening the bond between people and horses.

