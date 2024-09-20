Singer / Songwriter/ ‘hippie chic cowgirl’ Templeton Thompson & her husband & musical partner Sam Gay CELEBRATE their #1 on Australian country radio!!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE –

Singer / Songwriter/ ‘hippie chic cowgirl’ Templeton Thompson & her husband & musical pardner Sam Gay wereSO EXCITED about their recent #1 on Australian Country Radio that they had to get out in the pasture with their BIG precious beloved kids, their Jane & their Beau & sing a little bit of it!!

“We’re SO EXCITED & SO GRATEFUL that our AMAZING Australian ‘Saddle Sister’ Tania Kernaghan’s latest Single release called ‘Saddle Sisters’ went to #1 on Australian Country Radio, Templeton says, we were SO FORTUNATE to get to write it with Tania & our AMAZING Australian Brother Rod McCormack!! No one sings it like our ‘hippie chic cowgirl’ ‘Saddle Sister’ Tania does but we were SO EXCITED, we thought we’d get outside with our precious beloved kids & give it a go!!”

You can watch Templeton & Sam’s ‘singin’ out in the pasture’ rendition here in their most recent YouTube Vlog video: https://youtu.be/U9bVDwST9JU?si=q1lLclHT-KuTHRmi

You can give Tania’s ‘Saddle Sisters’ #1 a listen here: https://checked.lnk.to/SaddleSisters

Watch Tania’s ‘Saddle Sisters’ music video here: https://youtu.be/NTHfU0k1iWg?si=MmsGt7D5rj1eTKYL

AND speakin’ of HORSES & MUSIC & FAMILY…Templeton & Sam will be joining Mary, Olivia & their whole StableFeed Product Sponsors/ Marketing Pardners herd at Stable View in Aiken, SC for a private acoustic duo performance during Stable View’s annual Oktoberfest/ Graze & Gaze event.

StableFeed is an innovative horse feed and supplement company that uses science to harness the power of nutraceutical foods to promote and maintain systemic health in today’s equine athletes.

Our product formulations are driven by peer reviewed studies, input from nutritionists and veterinarians, and counsel from researchers around the globe. Our top priorities are safety and efficacy. Our goal is not to push more feed and supplements into that already crowded marketplace. We are focused on providing today’s horse owners with the clean and wholesome options they want so they can retain or restore health in their equine partners.

– Mary, CEO and Founder

StableFeed is excited to partner with AnimalBiome, a

Microbiome Study leading microbiome research company, to conduct a study comparing the microbiomes of wild horses and their domesticated cousins.

Read more about their Wild Horse Microbiome Study here:

https://www.templetonthompson.com/stablefeed-product-sponsors-marketing-pards

More about StableFeed & their AMAZING products: https://stablefeed.com/

RIDE ‘EM HIGH Saddle Sisters & Brothers, RIDE ‘EM HIGH!!

Here’s to EVERYONE, 2 & 4~legged, 4 & 2~legged, ALIKE, GETtin’ BACK GETtin’ BACK GETtin’ BACK IN THE SADDLE AGAIN & to KEEPin’ ON KEEPin’ ON KEEPin’ ON KEEPin’ ON GOIN,’ movin’ forward & ONWARD & STRONG TOGETHER with LOVE, KINDNESS, COMPASSION & GRATITUDE!!

