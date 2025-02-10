Shelley Paulson, Equine Photographer and Industry Thought Leader, Publishes Insightful Analysis on AI’s Role in Equine Advertising

With the rapid rise of AI-generated imagery, the equestrian industry is facing an authenticity crisis in marketing and advertising. In her latest blog post, “Authenticity Sells: Why AI-Generated Horse Images Are Hurting Brand Trust,” award-winning equine commercial equine photographer Shelley Paulson examines the impact of AI imagery on consumer perception, credibility, and the emotional connection brands need to cultivate with horse owners.

The article, which includes insights from an informal survey of equestrians and marketing professionals, reveals that 96% of respondents feel AI-generated images damage brand credibility. Horse owners, known for their keen eye for detail, are quick to spot AI inconsistencies, leading to skepticism not just about the images but about the integrity of the brand itself.

“When a company uses AI-generated horses in their marketing, it immediately raises red flags,” says Paulson. “If they’re willing to take shortcuts with their visuals, what else are they cutting corners on? Horse owners value authenticity, and brands that ignore this risk losing trust and loyalty.”

The article also provides practical solutions for brands seeking high-quality, authentic equine photography. From licensing real, professionally captured images to investing in custom photoshoots that align with their brand identity.

About Shelley Paulson

With over two decades of experience in equine photography, Shelley Paulson is a sought-after commercial photographer whose work has been featured in top equestrian publications, advertising campaigns, and leading equine brands. In addition to custom photography, her stock image library offers over 16,000 authentic, high-quality equestrian images available for licensing.

