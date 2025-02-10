Nikki’s Notes: Fits and Starts Marketing Is Madness

Avant Marketeer Nikki Alvin-Smith Offers Timely Insights For Your Marketing Delight

One of the most important protocols for marketing and advertising success is frequency. The best returns on investment in either category, don’t come from a one off big spend but a smart and frequent campaign of small bites.

At Horse in a Kilt Media we put together a marketing strategy that is customized to each client and then fine tune it even further by customizing it again for each product in the line-up. The target demographic of the consumer can differ substantially for products under the brand name of one umbrella.

Messaging across a company brand does need to be coherent and consistent if it is to be successful. And the best way to waste your marketing dollars is to operate on a ‘fits and starts’ basis with no cogent enterprise in management. This English idiom, “fits and starts,” is sadly all too easy to apply to many marketing programs you see out there.

If you have a marketing protocol that has been devised by a professional, it is important to follow it. Half-hearted, half-baked attention to the details will result in a lesser result than could be accomplished. Follow through is important on all sides of the table.

In order for a defined marketing strategy to work, there has to be an ensemble of talented and knowledgeable players in the pit, and someone to earnestly lead from front and center that has the ability and intent to conduct the production and keep it in harmony.

The idea that one musician can take on a leadership role at certain times to lead a particular section of the orchestra is fine, but there cannot be too many players trying to be heard all at once.

A system of hierarchy is important in any business. Without it there is no accountability. But having too many people trying to add their own marketing styles to the performance can be detrimental to the final result.

One, two, or three players can make the same sweet music as a full orchestra. A single piano player or singer can exact the same result attention and interest wise, as a full band or choir. More is not better. But the producer does need to have the experience and thought leadership to apply the right tone and notes.

The enemy of all marketing is without question the ‘fits and starts” approach. It will thwart any multi-use of creative assets; be harmful to the shelf-life of marketing materials; upset the search metrics with negative space; and destroy message building within a brand.

The take home message here is to take an honest look at what your business is doing on a daily, weekly and monthly basis to offer engaging creative and unique content to both your existing and prospective client or customer. Ensure that there are no ‘fits and starts’ in your program and follow through with your side of the marketing protocol. The marketplace algorithms do not like gaps, especially the AI Einstein types but also the online varieties in general.

For business owners that are looking for a new or better direction to build your business visit Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., to learn more about my stable full of marketing skills as an artful content writer, equestrian blogger, columnist, video producer and scriptwriter, film production showrunner, professional photographer, and marketing specialist and strategist. As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician I bring unique angles, experiences and thought leadership/authority to my wordsmith wizardry with a proven successful track record in boosting brand visibility and viability.

