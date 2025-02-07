2025 APHA WORLD SHOW PROMISES OVER $1.6M IN CASH & PRIZES

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—With 400+ classes, Youth scholarships galore and over $1.6 million in cash and prizes, the 2025 APHA Word Show promises to be an event you won’t want to miss. The event takes place June 20–July 6, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The APHA World Championship Show features an all-scholarship Youth show, with $100,000 offered each year. First-, second- and third-place winners in all Youth world championship classes, along with one randomly selected exhibitor per class, win scholarship cash for higher-education opportunities.

The Intermediate Division, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, returns to offer 86 bonus opportunities to win in select Open and Amateur world championship classes. By entering the main class and the Intermediate division, eligible participants can double their chances to earn Gist trophy buckles and other great prizes.

New events for 2025 include $1,000-added Western Versatility Pattern Sweepstakes and English Versatility Pattern Sweepstakes (Open, Amateur and Youth divisions), $1,000-added Open Breakaway Roping Sweepstakes, 52 new jackpot opportunities held concurrently with select Open and Amateur world championship classes, expanded all-breed Youth Futurity Project classes (yearling through 3-year-old horses), Two Ravens Foundation Veterans Slide, new Equestrians with Disabilities classes and more.

The APHA World Championship Show is the world’s premier competition for registered Paint Horses. It is also home to select all-breed competitions that include the International Ranch Horse Association world championships and IRHA Ranch Horse Futurity, Ranch Horse Triple Crown classes, American Rope Horse Futurity Association Cowtown Classic and National Reining Horse Association events. The Interscholastic Equestrian Association Western National Finals also takes place concurrently with the APHA World Show.

Find full event details at apha.com/worldshow. Pre-enter by May 15 for the best rates; entries are accepted until 5 p.m. the day before the class takes place at the show, though late fees apply after the pre-entry deadline.

What: 2025 APHA World Championship Show

When: June 20–July 6, 2025

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas

Who: Hosted by the American Paint Horse Association

Pre-entry, stall & RV deadline: May 15, 2025

Web: apha.com/worldshow

Media Contact:

Holly Slaughter

Senior Director of APHA Events, American Paint Horse Association

(817) 222-6402

hslaughter@apha.com