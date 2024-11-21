Author Debut of Equestrian Fiction Editor: Ember’s Cross: A Magical Equestrian Novella

Equestrian fiction freelance editor Joyce Bloemker of Leg Up Book Editing is excited to share the news of the publication of her debut book Ember’s Cross.

About the book:

“Today is supposed to be my last day with my best friend.”

As a witch, October 31st is normally Dawn’s favorite night of the year. This year she’s spending the whole day with her horse, Ember, on the farm where they both grew up. Dawn enjoys the day with her horse that resembles her childhood until Ember reminds her that they aren’t as young as they used to be.

Ember is ready to cross over into the spirit world tonight, and she can only cross over with Dawn’s help. Dawn wants to keep the last living tie she has to her family and her magic.

Crossing Ember over protects her soul forever and means Dawn will have to find meaning in her life beyond caring for Ember.

Not crossing Ember over means Dawn will lose her forever.

Grab your helmet and spell book and join Dawn as she learns that facing life and death may actually mean the same things.

Copies of Ember’s Cross can be ordered from most online bookstores. Bloemker is available for speaking at your writing group or book club and can be reached at bloemker.joyce@gmail.com.

About Joyce Bloemker: Horses and reading have always been Joyce Bloemker’s favorite ways to spend time, and as she grew up writing joined the herd. When she isn’t spending time with her horses, she is either writing or reading about them. As her writing progressed and she worked towards her BA in Creative Writing and English, Joyce discovered she has a passion and talent for editing. Joyce has been editing fiction books since 2022 and decided 2024 was her year to publish her first book. Joyce has big plans for her writing career next including more stories from Dawn, stories from Starr, and some nonfiction books. Visit Joyce’s website LegUpBookEditing.com, where you can learn more about her editing services and sign up to be notified about her next book. Or contact her at bloemker.joyce@gmail.com.

