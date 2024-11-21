Applications Open for 2025 Back on Track Brand Ambassador Program

Pottstown, PA–Applications are now open for the 2025 Back on Track Brand Ambassador Program. The program offers the opportunity for Ambassadors from a cross-section of sports to collaborate with Back on Track, receive free products, and take advantage of exclusive promotions.

Brand Ambassadors will consist of a core group of equestrians, non-equestrian sports enthusiasts, and active pet enthusiasts involved in dog sports who are committed to upholding our core values, understand the importance of community involvement, and are driven by a passion to make a difference.

We received nearly 500 applications for our 2024 Ambassador Program, of which 200 were chosen. This year, we intend to select a smaller group of Ambassadors across a broader selection of sports and disciplines. We encourage individuals from any sport who consistently use and can attest to the effectiveness of Back on Track products to apply.

If selected for this coveted program, Brand Ambassadors will create user-generated content, share feedback and insights on Back on Track products, and participate in interviews that share their personal story with our audience through our Ambassador Spotlight Program.

Applications are open now through December 31st. If interested, please visit our Brand Ambassador Program page to learn more about the program and complete an application form for consideration. Applicants must be a U.S. resident to participate in the program.

Subscribe to the Back on Track Bulletin newsletter for the latest updates from Back on Track USA.

Back on Track creates products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven textile technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. To learn more about Back on Track, visit us at backontrackusa.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Cochran

marketing@backontrackusa.com