Grand Meadows Cares Series: One Man’s Obsession With The Equine Digestion Debacle

What’s really going on in your horse’s digestive system? Do you know?

Well one man’s obsession with the equine digestive debacle of recent decades has led to a fact-based series of short burst media reels to help inform horse owners. And remarkably, given the usual hard sell and manipulative marketing methods of many equine feed production companies that congregate in the nutritional marketplace arena, this Cambridge University educated British gentleman is not holding back on what horse owners need to know to make the best decisions for their horse’s health.

This personage is Nick Hartog, and he has so far issued a series of 50 releases on the equine digestive processes topic that can be found across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. And amazingly, not one film production pushes any specific product, even though he owns a highly regarded equine feed supplement brand that is heavily favored by top horse trainers in every equestrian discipline. The series is offered in bite-sized short segments in order to follow the social platform mandates, but there is nothing bite-sized about the information you’ll learn by following along every day. It’s quite the eye-opener.

If you missed it, and I sincerely hope you haven’t, then go give it a look. What you learn in a few minutes from Hartog can inform you better than you can imagine. Even seasoned horse folks are finding answers to problems that they didn’t realize and the information does more than give pause for thought. It really educates the viewer in a down-to earth way about what is likely causing the common and now pandemic disease problems we see in our horses like gastric ulcers and hind gut acidosis. It truly makes you take a half-halt on the reins of your nutritional program for your horses, whether they are racehorses or other high performance equine athletes or equally treasured backyard buddies of an equid persuasion.

You’re invited! Please don’t miss it. Your horses will thank you. Your bank balance will likely improve and so will your personal overall health with a minimized level of stress.

About Grand Meadows: Founded in 1989 by visionary Angela Slater, Grand Meadows is a leading horse health product and equine supplement manufacturer driven by the guiding principle of providing affordable, extremely high-quality science-backed horse products to help ensure horses look and feel their best.

For the past 35 years the company’s mission has been honored and developed further, by President Nick Hartog, who among other accomplishments is one of the founding members and current board member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), an organization that has a profound impact on the safety, transparency, and legitimacy of the animal supplement industry.

Grand Meadow products are widely used and trusted across the entire horse community from Olympic medal winning competitors and successful horse racing trainers to backyard horse owners. Their equine supplements are highly regarded for their excellent quality resourced ingredients and completely accurate labelling and effective formulations. Learn more at https://www.grandmeadows.com/

