Awakening With Equines: Kate Neligan’s Award-Winning Card Deck Brings Horse Wisdom to Equestrians and Equine-Assisted Learning Professionals Around the World

December 31, 2024 (Paso Robles, CA) -The Awakening With Equines Card Deck has found its way into homes and barns around the world (almost all 50 states and over 10 countries). It makes the perfect gift for any horse lover and is deeply appreciated and utilized by EAL/EAP professionals in their private and group sessions and retreats.

This unique deck features 40 cards of original artwork by Nica Quinn, a successful Scotland-based equine artist. It was conceptualized and written by Kate Neligan, a California-based equine-partnered coach and founder of the Awakening With Equines movement. It was created to honor the horses and to showcase the main emotional intelligence qualities they teach humans such as leadership, trust, calm, beauty, grounding, and more.

Full of horse wisdom and 40 mindfulness activities you can do with your horse(s), the AWE deck and booklet was first gifted to Temple Grandin and has been purchased by top equestrians, celebrities, and numerous EAL/EAP companies since its launch.

It has also won a Winnie Award from the Equus Film Festival and was recently featured in Horse Illustrated’s Equestrian Gift Guide and has been highlighted on top podcasts include HEAL and Journey On. The first wholesale distribution was recently secured for an Auberge Resort in Santa Ynez, CA.

While the deck was originally self-published, a significant publishing partnership will be discussed in the new year in addition to numerous new opportunities to showcase the learnings from the deck both in-person and virtually.

The close of this year also marks a ten-year anniversary for its creator Kate Neligan. In the last decade she has helped thousands of clients through her coaching, teaching, writing and speaking and hundreds of animals, especially horses, through her animal communication and healing work.

In 2012 Kate left her corporate VP role inside of a top Hollywood movie studio to pursue her passion for creating lasting transformation as a life coach and a couple years after that she brought her lifelong love of horses to her work and the Awakening With Equines movement was born.

To learn more about the Awakening With Equines Card Deck and see examples of the art please visit: www.kateneligan.com/carddeck. Use the code AHP to receive $20 off.

About the Author:

Kate Neligan is an Equine-Partnered Life/Business Coach & Animal Communicator/Healer. She is certified in Equine Experiential Education with a Master’s in Spiritual Psychology and has devoted her life to the transformation that is possible through the human-animal bond. Kate is published in five best-selling books with the most recent being “Animals” and “Nature” and has a TEDx talk on perfectionism. She also created Awakening With Equines, a certification program for new or next-level equine-partnered coaches as well as an AWE card deck. Kate has been a guest on numerous equine-related podcasts, writes for Horse Illustrated, presents yearly as part of the Art of the Horseman Fair, and has been a speaker at the Rocky Mountain Horse Expo.

For more on Kate: www.kateneligan.com and to join the AWE movement her Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/awakeningwithequines

Media Contact:

Kate Neligan

consciousrockstar@gmail.com

www.kateneligan.com