American Horse Publications Launches Sixth Equine Industry Survey, Sponsored by Zoetis

American Horse Publications (AHP) launches its sixth Equine Industry Survey at www.ahpequineindustrysurvey.com. Horse owners who live in the United States, are 18 years of age and older, and who currently own or manage at least one horse are invited to complete the survey by February 28, 2025.

The online survey is made possible by a sponsorship from Zoetis, the leading animal health company dedicated to improving equine wellness, every day. The survey, gauges participation trends and management practices in the U.S. equine industry, identify critical issues facing the equine industry as perceived by those who own or manage horses, and better understand issues pertaining to horse health.

The 2025 AHP Equine Industry Survey is being conducted by American Horse Publications (AHP). Dr. C. Jill Stowe is providing consulting services for data collection and analysis to the AHP. Dr. Stowe is an associate professor of Agricultural Economics at the University of Kentucky.

How can you help AHP?

Complete the survey! Share the survey! It’s not just for AHP members. Horse owners and enthusiasts are invited to promote the survey by sharing this link with horse-owner groups and individual horse owners. AHP has also developed ad packets available on request.

How can AHP help you?

The survey sponsor and AHP members who promote the survey will receive complete results of the survey to release through their own channels up to 60 days prior to release of the survey results to the AHP membership.

The more information we collect, the better we make our world for horses.

Have questions? Contact staff at amy.sales@easterassociates.com.

