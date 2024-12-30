Poggio Horsemanship Fund Sponsors IGNITE’s Sport Science Seminar

Dec. 30, 2024, New York, New York – IGNITE for Equine Athletes welcomes the USEA Foundation’s Poggio Horsemanship Fund as the newest sponsor of the 2nd Annual Sport Science for the Olympic Disciplines Seminar in Ocala, Jan. 12-13, 2025.

Established in 2020, the Poggio Horsemanship Fund helps the Foundation educate riders, owners, grooms and eventing enthusiasts to give their horses every benefit when it comes to improving their lives.

The Poggio Fund’s mission aligns perfectly with IGNITE’s. The Fund was established in honor of a horse whose 10 years of Advanced level eventing success manifest the competitive and welfare outcomes IGNITE targets for all equine athletes.

“You don’t have long term success with short term vision,” notes IGNITE president Mark Revenaugh, DVM, a core member of Poggio’s care team during the horse’s many Team USA contributions. Owned by Dr. Mark Hart and ridden by Amy Tryon, Poggio competed in two Olympics and two World Equestrian Games, earning two team medals and one individual medal.

Poggio’s rider, the late Amy Tryon, “had an amazing vision of what it was to look after the horses,” explains Max Corcoran, international groom and president of the US Eventing Association when the Poggio Horsemanship Fund was established. “Poggio was a team horse from 1998 to 2009. To keep any horse going at Advanced for 10 years is just amazing.”

Dr. Revenaugh sees absolute alignment between the Poggio Fund and IGNITE’s mission, as well as the story of Poggio’s success and longevity. “IGNITE is about trying to get better outcomes with longevity as a priority, while also looking out for the welfare of our horses.”

Sport Science Seminar Agenda

IGNITE’s Sport Science Seminar for the Olympic Disciplines gathers experts from the human and equine high-performance worlds. They will present and share research, training and conditioning approaches and actionable preparation and performance metrics.

The seminar takes place Jan.12-13, 2025 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala and includes interactive workshops at the University of Florida WEC Equine Clinic.

“This event is the only seminar in North America focused on providing riders, trainers, veterinarians, farriers, therapists, grooms, owners and their supporting teams with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their own horse management practices,” said Joop Loomans, DVM, PhD, MBA, IGNITE’s executive director. The gathering is part of IGNITE’s mission to advance high-performance horse health, longevity and performance.

Sign Up & Other Info

Registration for two days is $175; and $95 for one day.

IGNITE ELITE Members register for free. (Registration still required)

IGNITE Pro Members receive a 25% registration discount.

Register for the Sports Science Seminar here.

Members of the media can inquire about complimentary registration here.

Sponsor inquiries here.

Join IGNITE here.

About IGNITE

IGNITE is a platform for advancing leading-edge knowledge, evidence-based approaches and collaborative, proactive practices focused on injury prevention, peak performance and longevity for equine athletes. Five levels of membership provide access to in-person events and an extensive, constantly updated library of live and on-demand content.

For more information, visit www.igniteforequineathletes.com.

Follow IGNITE on Facebook, Instagram and Linked In for updates.

Media Contact:

IGNITE News

PR: Kim F. Miller

Kimfmiller1@mac.com