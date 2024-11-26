Brooke USA Foundation Celebrates Giving Tuesday

~Joining millions around the world, and Participating in the global generosity movement on December 3, 2024~

(Lexington, KY – November 26, 2024) –– This Giving Tuesday, Brooke USA Foundation is encouraging donors and friends to support efforts to end the cruel and senseless Donkey Hide Trade which sees hundreds of thousands of donkeys killed for their skins each year and causes vulnerable communities to lose their livelihoods.

Nearly six million donkeys are killed for their hides every year. Donkeys are stolen from families who depend on them – families often already struggling and living below the poverty line. These donkeys are essential to those living in the developing world; they fetch water, transport food and take children to school. There are 100 million equines working worldwide, earning an income under $2 a day for 600 million people who rely on them to put food on their tables.

Joseph who lives in Bobung, near Nakuru, Kenya, worked delivering water to homes and businesses, using his donkeys. “Ever since my donkeys were stolen, my business came down drastically… this led to one of my children having to stop school because they were stolen at the time when he was returning to school, and he needed the school fees… The landlord locked me out so I had to plead with him … my kids couldn’t sleep outside. I had so many problems during that time … Currently I am trying to make ends meet until I find [at least] another donkey,” explained Joseph.

The donkey hides are boiled to create ejiao, a gelatine used in traditional Chinese medicine, cosmetics and supplements with claims of resulting in increased fertility, improved potency and better blood circulation.

Brooke USA has been working to pass the Ejiao Act, sponsored by Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), to ban the importation and sale of ejiao in the United States and thus, leading to a decrease in production revenue to companies invested in its manufacture. The United States is the third largest importer of ejiao in the world, following Japan and Hong Kong; China is the largest consumer and the main global producer.

Thanks to special Giving Tuesday gifts from Jennifer and Richard Schechter and Mary Mielczarekevery dollar given to eradicate the Donkey Hide Trade and protect donkeys worldwide will be matched, up to $15,000. “This is a unique opportunity for supporters to double their contribution dollar-for-dollar on Dec. 3 and truly make a difference in the lives of those who need it most – human and animal,” said Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer of Brooke USA.

Riding Warehouse, the leading online purveyor of equestrian products and supplies for the three main disciplines of equestrian sport: English, Western and Endurance, is running a Giving Tuesday special with 5% of all sales for the entire day donated to Brooke USA. Moreover, customers can purchase, while supplies last, one of only 50 available, LeMieux’s coveted Daphne the Donkey stuffed animal with 10% of the proceeds allocated to Brooke USA. Each Daphne, selling for $79.95, comes with her own Riding Warehouse/Brooke USA ribbon and a Brooke USA informational brochure.

Riding Warehouse customers can also directly contribute to Brooke USA when Holiday shopping online by adding a donation amount to their purchase via a quick option in their shopping cart. All customer donations are directly passed on to Brooke USA and may be used to reach the total order free shipping minimum. Just visit www.ridingwarehouse.com to make a purchase.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. Last year, Brooke USA raised $58,000 from Giving Tuesday. “This year, we hope to raise even more funds to help those in need. Our goal is to inspire people to give back through the end of the year and support our efforts to ban the sale of ejiao and put an end to the vile Donkey Hide Trade,” said Bierer.

Giving Tuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Those who are interested in joining Brooke USA’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.BrookeUSA.org/givingtuesday or Brooke USA’s social media on Facebook (https://facebook.com/BrookeUSAonline) and Instagram (@brooke_usa).

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA) : The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.



About GivingTuesday : GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we must those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

