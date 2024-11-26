Peter and Sherry Cashman Retire From USMA West Point Equestrian

Gladys, Va. – Nov. 25, 2024 – After nearly four decades at the helm of equestrian operations at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, Peter and Sherry Cashman have officially retired. Peter, who is the executive director of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), will remain active in his duties with the organization.

The Cashmans were honored by General R.J. Garcia, Commandant of Cadets, at their retirement ceremony. On behalf of the Department of the Army, General Garcia presented Sherry with the Meritorious Public Service Medal and Peter with the Superior Civilian Service Medal, the U.S. Army’s highest civilian honor. They also received an engraved pewter platter, American Flag and cadet saber from the Directorate of Cadet Activities and the Directorate of Morale, Welfare and Recreation, respectively, for their years of service to the cadets and the entire West Point community.

After their arrival in 1986, the Cashman couple lived on and operated USMA’s Morgan Farm. There, they cared for the Academy’s horses and mules, coached cadets on hunter seat and Western IHSA teams and offered a lesson and boarding program for military and civilian families in the community. Under their tutelage, the riding program blossomed; from the quality of horses, to the facilities. In April 2020, the Crosby E. Saint Equestrian Center opened, which allows for the IHSA team and other lesson students to ride regardless of weather due to its remarkable indoor arena.

“We’d tried to get an indoor arena [project] going soon after we [got started with the USMA program],” said Peter, who explained that didn’t work out at the time. “Over the years, thanks to fundraising efforts by the West Point Association of Graduates, and donations by former cadets who were [equestrian] team members, it finally happened.”

Coaching the IHSA teams was a highlight for both Peter and Sherry, not only due to the team and individual appearance at IHSA Nationals, but for the relationships that developed with their students.

“You might not notice it at the time,” said Sherry. “But looking back now, it’s bittersweet to see how many lives we have touched.”

This past summer, Peter and Sherry’s daughters surprised them with a retirement party, which was attended by former cadets from all over the U.S. to honor them.

“Our kids grew up with the cadets like brothers and sisters,” said Sherry.

“It has made a difference in our lives,” Peter said. “And it goes two ways–they have impacted us too. It’s so rewarding. But I believe we left on a high note. It’s time for change. We hope the very best for the cadets and the academy moving forward.”

The Cashmans chose Aiken, South Carolina, to start out their venture into retirement. Sherry hopes to eventually find another position teaching, and Peter is focused on his dedication to IHSA.

“We are working very hard to make sure that IHSA has a strong future,” he said. “First of all, we are continuing on with [Bob Cacchione’s] mission to offer riding and showing to all collegiate students. What IHSA means is not just about riding horses–it’s about being part of a team, making friends and building lasting relationships and growing as individuals. It has changed many people’s lives, and we want to make sure we are giving that opportunity to as many college students as we can.”

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels and offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship and reining at more than 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with 10,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

