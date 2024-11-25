GGT FOOTING is proud to be the chosen “Sponsor of the Kentucky Horse Park Footing.”

Since 2010 GGT Footing® and Kentucky Horse Park have enjoyed a symbiotic relationship!

We are so proud to now be the Sponsor of The Kentucky Horse Park Footing.

﻿Our long-term relationship w Footing Supervisor, Mark Van Ruiten, has been integral to the success of all the footing at the Horse Park!

We are excited to be highlighted at the park with signage, banners, electric displays and social media posting!

We have many ambassador riders who compete at the KHP, and we are excited for them to continue to ride on the best footing available!

About GGT Footing:

For more than 25 years, Polysols, the parent company of GGT Footing® has been producing innovative equestrian footing products for the market of riding arena construction. All our products are repurposed remnant virgin material used to make our various fiber and textile blends. With our focus on developing the best combination of synthetic chopped non-woven material and combining it with the highest quality sands at proven quarries across the county, GGT Footing® has elevated the performance of equestrian footing for all disciplines and at the highest levels of Show Jumping and Dressage.

Just some of the many benefits of our textile products when blended with proper sand.

• INCREASES CUSHION

• INCREASES ENERGY RETURN

• REDUCES INJURY & FATIGUE

• RETAINS MOISTURE

• RELIEVES COMPACTION

GGT Footing has several consultants available to aid with arena building and advice.

We always recommend that you test not guess on whether your chosen sand is appropriate for your discipline and textile needs.

We also offer Butterfly Arena matting systems, Water free footing, Groomers for your ATV or tractor.

Please visit our website: GGT Footing® | Equestrian Arena Solutions

Media Contact:

Cynthia Brewster -Keating

cynthia.keating@polysols.com