BROOKE USA VOTED 2024 WELLINGTON NONPROFIT OF THE YEAR

Wellington, FL – August 29, 2024 – Brooke USA Foundation was voted The Scout Guide Wellington’s 2024 Scouting for a Cause winner. As the recipient of this prestigious award, Brooke USA will receive a full-page spread in the inaugural magazine, professional promotional photography, and year-round marketing support. ⁠⁠

Voting was conducted by The Scout Guide Wellington between July 10 and July 28. During this time, friends and supporters had the opportunity to champion their local nonprofits by voting for their favorite organization in the “Scouting for a Cause” contest.

The Scout Guide Wellington is part of a national network of close to 90 cities across the country. The Scout Guide is a 100% woman-founded national franchise that offers an elevated advertising experience to local businesses through printed city guides and digital channels. These city Scout Guides connect readers to local businesses through content, curated by market owners and tastemakers.

Brooke USA is dedicated to alleviating the suffering of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people they serve in vulnerable communities across the globe and right here in the United States. There are 100 million equines working worldwide, earning an income that around 600 million people rely on to put food on their tables, fetch water, and send their children to school. These animals are suffering from exhaustion, malnutrition and disease because of poor health and welfare.

“Brooke USA is honored to have won the Scouting For A Cause campaign and to be recognized as one of the top nonprofits in Wellington,” said Kendall Bierer, Donor Relations Officer of Brooke USA. “We would like to extend our congratulations to all the deserving nonprofits that were also nominated and continue to make a tremendous impact through their extraordinary missions. Thank you also to The Scout Guide Wellington for hosting this contest and recognizing our organization. We are thrilled to share our message of supporting the working equines and the families that depend on them for survival.”

“We absolutely love the mission of Brooke USA and are thrilled to partner with them this year. We are excited to amplify their voice through The Scout Guide Wellington!” said Ani Brown, Owner and Editor of The Scout Guide Wellington. “We are thrilled to partner with Brooke USA and look forward to helping this amazing organization amplify their voice through The Scout Guide Wellington.”

The first edition of The Scout Guide Wellington will launch in January and will be available throughout Wellington all year. Follow @tsgwellington to find out where you can pick up a copy of the guide. To learn more about Brooke USA, visit www.BrookeUSA.org.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. We accomplish this by raising funds and responsibly directing them to the areas of greatest need.



Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.

