Harlee Honey, Dam of Group 2 Winner Black Forza, Sells for $240,000 at Keeneland August Flash Sale 

LEXINGTON, KY (Aug. 29, 2024) – Harlee Honey, dam of English Group 2 winner Black Forza, sold for $240,000 to Miss Vicky Stables during Keeneland’s August Flash Sale which closed Thursday afternoon. Black Forza is favored in his U.S. debut in Sunday’s $1 million National Thoroughbred League Juvenile Sprint Stakes (L) at Kentucky Downs.

Consigned by Legacy Bloodstock, agent, Harlee Honey is a winning 11-year-old daughter of Harlan’s Holiday who is in foal to Zandon. Out of the stakes-placed Carson City mare Absolute Nectar, she is a half-sister to Grade 2 stakes winner California Nectar.

Ocean Honey, a winning half-sister to Black Forza, sold for $48,000 to Ocean Honey Partners. The winning 4-year-old filly by West Coast was consigned as a broodmare prospect by Paramount Sales, agent.

“Keeneland is thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase these two outstanding individuals from the family of the Black Forza,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “This unique collection and the Flash Sale itself accomplished what we were looking for: a high level of interest and active buyer participation. The sale recorded more than 1,500 unique visitors from all corners of the world, with our international agents fielding interest from buyers in Europe, Australia and Japan, among others. We are very pleased with the response.”

Keeneland’s next auction, the premier September Yearling Sale, begins Monday, Sept. 9.

