Mustang Classic – Livestream event with Diana De Rosa and EQUUS TV.

Mustang Classic / Rolex Stadium – Kentucky Horse Park / September 13-15, 2024 – the first of its kind English discipline national Mustang competition.

$125,000 total purse / $50,000 to the Champion

Mustang Champions, in partnership with the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program, is proud to announce that the inaugural event will be streamed live by Equine Network on Equestrian+ and in partnership with EQUUS Television Network presented on their platforms. Diana De Rosa will be providing exhibitor interviews and on-the-street coverage throughout the event.

Diana De Rosa is a veteran equestrian photojournalist, who has traveled the world (over 40 countries) and recorded equestrian history for over 50 years. De Rosa, just returning from the 33rd Olympic Games in Paris, has covered 10 Olympic Games and been on staff or covered every World Equestrian Games, numerous Pan American Games and World Cups.

The three-day Mustang Classic event presented by Practical Horseman in Rolex Stadium will showcase previously wild mustangs competing in four preliminary classes – training level dressage, show jumping, arena cross country or working equitation. The finals event will be a freestyle competition involving music, costumes and props.

The goal of The Mustang Classic is to showcase the skill and adaptability of the American mustang and the talented trainers that work with them in the English discipline. The event will provide the public an opportunity to witness a mustang that has been given a foundation for success on its journey from government holding to private ownership.

About EQUUS TV

With a commitment to delivering EQUUS TV offers a diverse range of content, including news and on the scene reporting from the world’s most important Equine related events., documentaries, competitions, educational; segments, and exclusive interviews with industry leaders.

About the Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

About Practical Horseman

Practical Horseman, an award-winning publication, offers hands-on how-to guides to help our readers become well-rounded riders and horse-care managers. Our features on athletes, including both human and equine, offer inspiration and insights. Additionally, we cover national and international competitions to keep our audience up-to-date on both the veterans and rising stars of our sport.

About Equine Network

Equine Network is the largest subscription and membership-based organization delivering content, competition, commerce, and community for the equine world, and those that do business in it.

