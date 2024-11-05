Desert International Horse Park Continues Facility Upgrades with Official Footing Supplier Premier Equestrian

Thermal, CA. November 4, 2024 – Since 2021, Premier Equestrian has been the footing of choice for the Desert International Horse Park, and now, as the Official Footing Supplier of the DIHP, Premier Equestrian has again played an integral role in continued upgrades to the Thermal, CA facility.

Prior to the kickoff of the 2024-2025 DIHP season on Wednesday, October 30. The Main Hunter ring was transformed into a new ebb-and-flow arena, with Kyle Gould of Four G Surfaces utilizing Premier Equestrian’s Arion Ebb & Flow Arena system.

Premier’s Arion Ebb & Flow System was installed in 2021. The system utilizes innovative technology to water the arena surface from below the footing layer, resulting in a consistently hydrated riding surface. Arion also readily disperses water from strong storms, leaving the surface not only rideable, but safe and secure enough for top-level equestrian sport.

This same system is being utilized in both the DIHP Grand Prix Arena and the Grand Prix warm-up ring and has received rave reviews since being installed three years ago.

In each of the rings, the Arion Ebb & Flow is paired with OTTO Sport Base Mats and Premier ProTex Footing Product. The Premier ProTex Footing Product is a premium, high-performance footing containing a carefully crafted blend of textiles and fibers to protect horses by offering excellent impact absorption, high traction and stability.

The Premier ProTex Footing can be found across the DIHP grounds, where it is also installed in each of the hunter rings. Prior to the start of the new season, footing was added and refreshed in Hunter 2, Jumper 5, FEI schooling and the Main Hunter/Hunter 2 warm-up ring.

“The exceptional footing at Desert International Horse Park has consistently brought riders back year after year. Stated Heidi Zorn, President of Premier Equestrian, ‘Over the past four years, we’ve seen firsthand how our meticulously crafted surfaces enhance performance and elevate the overall experience for both horse and rider.”

November 14 –17, The DIHP will present Desert Dressage I. This premier dressage competition will feature Premier Equestrian’s world-class dressage arenas, dressage letters and state-of-the-art footing.

All that Premier Equestrian has to offer does not stop at footing. As a distributor of high-quality jumps, stall mats and more, Premier Equestrian has also provided standards, poles and cups for exclusive use in the Main Hunter warm-up throughout the 2024 through 2026 seasons.

Photo credit: Desert International Horse Park

