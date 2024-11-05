Back on Track®: Industry Leader in Helmet Safety

Pottstown, PA – Back on Track® was the first to bring Mips technology to the equestrian market in 2009. Fifteen years later, we remain dedicated to improving riding helmet safety through extensive testing and innovation.

Part of that dedication involves ensuring our helmets earn the latest safety certifications as standards improve. All Trauma Void™ helmets passed the new SEI/ASTM Certification Standard ASTM F1163-23.

Helmets that are not certified are unsafe for equestrian use. However, even certified helmets can offer different levels of protection. Helmets with Mips safety systems are proven to reduce rotational motion to the brain during a fall. Equestrians have a higher risk of rotational damage from an angled impact, but many helmets lack this additional protection.

Incorporating advanced safety technology is paramount, but Trauma Void’s CoolMax comfort technology was developed to keep you dry and increase your comfort. Specially treated polyester fiber with a unique surface construction transports moisture away from the skin through the outer layer of the fabric. There, the moisture dries faster than with any other fabric and thus regulates the skin’s temperature through condensation cooling.

These advances, along with style and beauty, have helped make Back on Track Trauma Void helmets some of the safest and most sought-after riding helmets on the planet. But you don’t have to take our word for it. Our helmets have been rated Top Ten, Best in Test, and Good Choice for eight years running in independent safety tests by Folksam and Virginia Tech.

The Back on Track website features free educational resources to help riders choose the safest riding helmet, including a Helmet Safety Guide, Helmet Sizing Guide, and Mips Guide.

Don’t miss the latest information and innovations in helmet safety. Check out Trauma Void Helmets and sign up for the Back on Track Bulletin newsletter to find out what’s next.

