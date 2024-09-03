Disaster Preparedness for Equine Owners: How to Assess Your Risk, Protect Your Horse and Respond in the Wake of Natural Disasters Fall Dinner and Discussion Hosted by the Kentucky Horse Council

Fall Dinner and Discussion Hosted by the Kentucky Horse Council

Lexington, KY (August 19, 2024) – September is National Preparedness Month and to help horse owners better prepare for natural disasters, the Kentucky Horse Council’s Fall Dinner & Discussion will focus on how to keep horses – and farms – safe in times of turmoil.

This educational event will take place on Tuesday, September 17, at the Kentucky Horse Park Visitor Center in Lexington from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Katie Flynn, BVMS, Senior Veterinarian for Equine Health and Biosecurity, US Equestrian, will present “Disaster Preparedness for Equine Owners: How to Assess Your Risk, Protect Your Horse and Respond in the Wake of Natural Disasters.”

Growing up on a Standardbred racehorse farm in South Grafton, Massachusetts, Dr. Flynn has always been passionate about horses and their care. She received her veterinary degree from the University of Glasgow in Scotland before embarking on a diverse veterinary career: She began a regulatory career with the California Department of Food and Agriculture Animal Health Branch, where she held several positions including field veterinarian, livestock health program veterinarian and equine staff veterinarian before leaving California to continue her regulatory career as the Kentucky State Veterinarian.

In March 2023, Dr. Flynn followed her equine infectious disease interest and accepted the role of Senior Staff Veterinarian for Equine Health and Biosecurity with the United States Equestrian Federation.

“Kentucky has had its share of natural disasters in the last few years and horse owners have not been spared, unfortunately,” says Kristin Werner, Deputy General Counsel and Director of Industry Initiatives of The Jockey Club and Kentucky Horse Council board and Health and Welfare committee member. “Through efforts made by the Kentucky Horse Council, I have gotten to see first-hand the devastation and destruction both tornadoes and floods can bring. Any preparations, no matter how small, can deeply impact the potential outcome for horses in the event of a natural disaster. Common-sense approaches are much more likely to be enacted – I am excited to hear Dr. Flynn talk about implementable approaches on how horse owners can keep their animals safe.”

This dinner is part of the Horse Council’s Dinner & Discussion event series, which provides an educational and social venue for equine professionals and horse enthusiasts from all breeds and disciplines to share ideas, business strategies and knowledge; and to obtain up-to-date information on horse and farm management, as well as on issues affecting the equine industry.

For details and reservations for the September 17 event, click here. Tickets are $35. ABOUT THE KENTUCKY HORSE COUNCIL: The Kentucky Horse Council is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection and development of the Kentucky equine community through education and leadership. The KHC provides educational programs like large animal emergency rescue training and livestock investigation training; networking opportunities through the Dinner & Discussion series; personal liability insurance through individual and family memberships; and financial assistance programs for horse owners in need through the Save Our Horses (SOHO) fund. Learn more at kentuckyhorse.org

Media Contact:

Kentucky Horse Council

Sarah Coleman, Executive Director

330 518 9001 / sarah@kentuckyhorse.org