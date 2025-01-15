Brooke USA Launches Fire Horses Emergency Campaign Supporting Equines Affected by California Blazes

Lexington, KY (January 15, 2025) – Brooke USA Foundation is committed to helping equines in need during times of disaster and to this end, the organization is launching the Fire Horses Emergency Campaign to support these animals which have been abandoned, lost, displaced or separated from their owners during the California Blazes.

Brooke USA is supporting Fleet of Angels, a nonprofit that helps horses in crisis and, which at present, is working on the ground to provide most of the feed and supplies for these animals. To donate to Brooke USA in support of Fleet of Angels’ efforts, please visit www.BrookeUSA.org/california-blazes.

In partnership with the EQUUS Foundation, Brooke USA has also established a grant program to provide disaster relief funding to equine charities in Southern California. Eligible organizations can learn more and apply at https://equusfoundation.org/emergency.

Although it is understood that immediate aid is paramount, the process of recovery is as important and often begins while emergency response activities are still in progress. The disaster recovery process focuses on restoring normalcy to those impacted by a disaster and without a doubt, it helps horses and other equines who require temporary shelter, feed and hay.

Drawing from their 2018 disaster response in Paradise, CA — where Fleet of Angels sustained two hay banks for nearly a year — the organization is dedicated to delivering meaningful, lasting support after the fires by expanding its services to include a horse hay and supply bank with satellite locations throughout the fire-affected area. These hay banks will be open to individual owners and small rescues to provide critical supplies for the equine survivors of the fires for multiple months.

“At Brooke USA, we know from our previous disaster response efforts, that achieving regular activities and lifestyles will take time so, we are determined to do what we can to help equines and their owners impacted by the fires in Southern California. During recovery efforts, the goal is to ensure equine re-unification with their owners or a peaceful rehoming transition,” stated Brooke USA CEO Emily Dulin.

“We commend those nonprofits working on the ground and those raising money to support the devastation brought on by the California Blazes which have become some of the most deadly and destructive fires in California history. It is our hope that our friends and supporters will come to the rescue of these horses and their owners,” noted Dr. Jim Hamilton, Brooke USA’s Chairman of the Board. Brooke USA will direct 100% of the funds raised to Fleet of Angels.

For more information on Fleet of Angels visit www.fleetofangels.org, and Equus Foundation, visit https://equusfoundation.org.

About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): The mission of Brooke USA is to significantly improve the health, welfare, and productivity of working horses, donkeys and mules and the people who depend on them for survival worldwide. We are committed to sustainable economic development by reducing poverty, increasing food security, ensuring access to water, providing a means to education, and raising basic standards of living through improved equine health and welfare. Learn more at www.BrookeUSA.org.

About Fleet of Angels:Fleet of Angels is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping horses in crisis during natural disasters and other major emergencies, providing emergency feed, critical supplies, funding assistance for urgent vet care, and multiple other services. Learn more at www.fleetofangels.org.

About EQUUS Foundation:The EQUUS Foundation is committed to protecting America’s equines and building a more sustainable future for horses and humans. Learn more at https://equusfoundation.org.

