ECIR Group Inc. 2024 Research Grant Funding Awarded

Laminitis is a heart-breaking metabolic condition for too many equines. The ECIR Group Inc. (ECIR) recognizes that quality scientific research is critical to the continuous advancement of knowledge. Our vision is to improve the quality of life of equines with metabolic conditions, to empower owners, hoof professionals, and veterinarians by advancing knowledge that will improve the health of equines with metabolic disorders, ease the burden of care for horse owners and, above all, prevent laminitis.

ECIR is proud to announce that Johan Bröjer, DVM, MSc, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (LAIM), Dipl. ECEIM, Professor of Equine Internal Medicine at Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences has been awarded the inaugural 2024 ECIR Group Inc. research grant.

“The ability to fund research has been a long-time goal of the ECIR group. This was our first outreach to the scientific community, and we received many competitive proposals,” says Dr. Kathleen Gustafson, ECIR Group Research Advisor. “Through the dedicated efforts of the Group volunteers and continued outreach, we have been able to advance our goals. With the addition of research, we can do even more to significantly benefit equine health, owner experience, and advise practicing veterinarians.”

The one-year project is designed to understand why some horses treated with a new class of drugs that lower insulin develop abnormally high triglycerides.

The use of sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitors (SGLT2i) are currently the most efficient drugs to control hyperinsulinemia in horses who remain refractory to control of insulin through diet and exercise, but there is limited knowledge of the risk factors associated. An increase in blood triglycerides with SGLT2i treatment appears to be an important side effect, one that warrants further investigations. The increase in triglycerides is highly variable in horses treated with SGLT2i and it is not clear why some horses experience marked increase in triglycerides while others do not.

Dr Bröjer’s research is a randomized clinical trial where horses are treated with the SGLT2i canagliflozin or placebo. “This project was designed to address these gaps in our knowledge,” he says.

This newly funded research builds on previous published work of the ECIR Group. Veterinary and research advisors, Eleanor Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen Gustafson, PhD, co-authored scientific reports based on data provided by members of the ECIR Group, first on the use of SGLT2i in refractory hyperinsulinemia, and a second report warning of high triglycerides as a side effect.

Dr. Kellon describes current ECIR thinking. “Identifying that hypertriglyceridemia was occurring, presumably as a result of the energy crisis caused by urinary glucose loss, has allowed us to develop protocols for maximizing fat utilization, supporting aerobic energy pathways in the face of loss of glucose and likely important intermediates, and provide higher energy from easily fermentable substrates. While this has been largely successful, we still don’t know exactly what is going on with the hormone glucagon and whether or not these horses are actually utilizing the mobilized fat well. This is what Dr. Bröjer’s study is designed to investigate.”

“During the study we are investigating how canagliflozin affects the balance between the two important hormones, insulin and glucagon, and how the metabolism of fat is changed,” Dr .Bröjer explains. “By understanding which factors are responsible for the uncontrolled increase in triglycerides in some horses, veterinarians will be better prepared to prevent these side effects. The SGLT2i are a fantastic tool in the veterinarians’ treatment box, but we need better understanding of the mechanisms of the side effects and how we can prevent them before we can get the full potential of the SGLT2i ability to prevent laminitis in horses.”

“To be able to conduct this study has been a major goal for me as a research leader as well as a senior clinician treating horses with laminitis. Both the laminitis horses and the family owners of these horses are very close to my heart, and I very well understand the families’ frustration with this disease since I lost my first pony in hyperinsulinemia-associated laminitis when I was thirteen years old.” says Dr Bröjer.

He concludes, “I am very proud and honored to receive a research grant from the ECIR Group since the work by this organization has been a big inspiration for my research as well as for my clinical work with laminitis horses.”

About ECIR Group Inc.

Started in 1999, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

