Apply Now for EQUUS Foundation Equine Studies Scholarships!

The EQUUS Foundation will award a minimum of $15,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies and veterinary programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network. The Equine Education Network is a one-of-its-kind platform featuring the colleges and universities in the United States offering equine-focused academic and athletic programs. The online application is open now through October 15.

Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded, including one which will be reserved for members of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA). The EQUUS Foundation will also award the following named scholarships.

Samantha Calzone Memorial Scholarship

The $2,500 Samantha Calzone Memorial Scholarship, awarded in tribute to the life of Samantha Calzone and her everlasting passion for horses, will be reserved for current members of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) who are enrolled in the academic programs of institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network.

Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship

The $2,500 Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship is reserved for a student enrolled in a veterinary college or university listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network. Priority will be given to a student at Texas Tech University Veterinary School.

“The shortage of skilled labor is affecting all industry – including the equine industry,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We are pleased to offer scholarships to support the next generation of equine professionals and to especially recognize the support of our Education Partners, the Family of Samantha Calzone, Hilltop Bio and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).”

Contact us here if you are interested in sponsoring a named Equine Studies Scholarship and joining the EQUUS Foundation as an Educational Partner.

Apply Now! equusfoundation.org/scholarships

Deadline: October 15, 2024!

