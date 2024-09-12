FOR THE GOOD OF THE HORSE: Learn, grow, and develop your skills at Equine Affaire with these all-star clinicians!

LONDON, OH, September 12, 2024 – As an equestrian, there is no better gift to give your horse than investing wisely in your skills and your knowledge. The more you know about how horses think, act, behave, communicate, and move, the better equipped you’ll be as a horseperson to work with them for the ultimate good of the horse. That’s why attending Equine Affaire needs to be more than just a “someday!” item on your bucket list. Attending North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering will be the highlight of your fall – and the ultimate reward for you and your horse! Tickets are on sale now via equineaffaire.com, or through the Western Edge mobile app.

Come to the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 7-10, and seize the opportunity to learn from such equestrian all-stars as Guy McLean, Chris Irwin, Tik Maynard, and Ryan Rose. Our four-day event schedule is jam-packed with hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations presented by these horsemen, as well as dozens of other elite equestrian educators, each of them with their own perspectives and their own ideas about how to work with horses. No matter what your skill level is or what corner of the industry you ride in, there’s something for you to learn at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts!

Equine Affaire is pleased to recognize our 2024 Massachusetts class of clinicians:

Guy McLean is a self-taught, Australian-born horse trainer and teacher who possesses an uncanny ability to entertain an audience with his magnetic personality, authentic bush poetry, quick wit, cracking stock whips, and almost supernatural connection with horses. Through a complete love of horses and a burning desire to “find better ways” of building relationships with horses, Mr. McLean developed his own training methods to “ask” the horse to do the job as a partner. He has won multiple colt-starting championships in Australia and America, is a two-time Australian Bush Poetry Champion, and was recognized as “Ambassador of the Outback” in 2002 and 2006. While maintaining a home base in Australia, Mr. McLean now travels throughout the United States to perform and present at prominent equestrian events, including the World Equestrian Games, the National Rodeo Finals, Dressage at Devon, the Washington International Horse Show, and major equine expos and fairs. He has also produced an educational DVD series to share his training approaches and philosophies with riders of all disciplines.

Chris Irwin is an internationally renowned horseman, best-selling author, and innovative personal development coach. In his early days in Nevada, Mr. Irwin trained 18 U.S. National Champions with wild mustangs in riding and driving events. Now with a focus on “training the trainers,” Chris lectures at veterinary colleges, coaches Grand Prix and Olympic Dressage riders in Europe, and delivers a variety of equestrian programs from his American base at Ray of Light Farm in East Haddam, CT. In 2017, the FEI reached out to Chris for consultation on improving the education of FEI officials due to his “tremendous experience and reputation as a horseman.”

Tik Maynard began riding in Vancouver, Canada where he achieved his ‘A’ in Pony Club. He is a 4* three-day event rider who has earned many accolades both in and out of the show ring. Mr. Maynard has won the Freestyle at the Thoroughbred Makeover twice and judged it once. This past March, he won Road to the Horse, the World Championship of Colt Starting, at the Kentucky Horse Park. In addition to being an accomplished writer, Mr. Maynard is an instructor for Noelle Floyd Equestrian Masterclass. He is the author of “In The Middle Are The Horsemen,” published in 2018, and has contributed articles to Practical Horseman, Chronicle of the Horse, Horseman’s Journal, and Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine.

Ryan Rose began his career as a professional horse trainer and clinician in 2005. In 2007 and 2008, he won the Equifest Colt Starting Championship. Throughout his career, he has studied with many top world-class horsemen, including Pat Parelli. Mr. Rose teaches workshops and clinics all over the world and teaches a comprehensive training program based out of Rose Horsemanship in Brooklyn, WI. His skills in horse development and his ability to teach equestrians set him apart from other clinicians. He also enjoys competing and training horses in ranch versatility. Mr. Rose specializes in colt starting, solving behavioral problems in challenging horses, and ranch versatility. You can see more from Ryan Rose by visiting his YouTube channel, @ryanrosehorsemanship, and by attending Equine Affaire in Massachusetts.

Attendees will also enjoy participating in clinics, seminars, and demonstration presented by the following experts and industry professionals:

Lauren Sammis…Dressage

Traci Brooks…Hunter/Jumper

Barbra Schulte…Cutting & Sports Psychology

Beth Baumert…Dressage

Marci Quist…Driving

Daniel Stewart…Jumping & Sports Psychology

Ben Longwell…Vaquero

Kevin Raber…Reining

Ivy Starnes…Easy Gaited Horses

Solange…Stable Riding

Mary Miller Jordan…Liberty

Kellie & Sam Rettinger…Draft Horses

Mini-Doves Equestrian Drill Team…Miniature Horses

Rebecca Platz…Mini Obstacle Course

Celisse Barrett…Mounted Archery

Renegade Drill Team…Drill Team

Copper Hill Vaulting Team…Vaulting

Review a full list of our presenters and topics on our website: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/educational-program/mass-presenters/. Check out the link to our latest event schedule located near the top of the page.

Elevate your equestrian experience with tickets to Equine Affaire, on sale now. The event will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, MA, on November 7-10, 2024. Hours for the expo are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, all theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. To purchase your tickets, visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/ or download the Western Edge app and utilize the Equine Affaire portal.

Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Single-day parking passes and four-day parking passes can be purchased at the gates upon arrival. You can also purchase a four-day parking pass in advance by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-locationevent-hours/. Information about host hotels and additional information are available on equineaffaire.com.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Equine Medical & Surgical Associates; US Equestrian; GGT Footing; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; LRP Matting; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Blue Seal; Chewy; and Boot Barn. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

