Equine Researcher at North Carolina State University Receives EQUUS Foundation Research Award 

Dr. Caroline McKinney-Aguirre, an equine veterinarian from North Carolina State University, received the 2024 EQUUS Foundation Research Award for her research on novel placental derivatives to enhance equine intestinal epithelial repair.

The EQUUS Foundation Research Award is given annually to a doctoral or residency student who has made significant progress in equine health care research. McKinney-Aguirre’s research investigates whether these novel therapeutics may provide a scalable and affordable adjunct tool for improving recovery from severe colic.

McKinney-Aguirre accepted the $5,000 scholarship during the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 70th Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, on December 8, 2024. She also received a $1,500 stipend to support her travel to the convention.

McKinney-Aguirre graduated from the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in 2016 while also earning a master’s degree in public health from Tufts University School of Medicine. She completed an internship at Tennessee Equine Hospital and a residency in large animal internal medicine at Tufts University. She recently earned her doctorate in comparative biomedical sciences at NC State, where she serves as a clinical trials fellow and research assistant professor.

“The health and welfare of America’s horses is core to the mission of the EQUUS Foundation. We are honored to partner with The Foundation for the Horse through the EQUUS Foundation Research Fellowship to support veterinarians who are dedicating their careers to equine research,” said EQUUS Foundation Chairman Jenny Belknap Kees.

For more information about this program and other scholarships offered through The Foundation for the Horse, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

About the EQUUS Foundation

The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Its mission is to improve the quality of life of horses, promote the use of horses to enrich the lives of those in need, and educate the public about the horse’s unique ability to empower, teach and heal. To learn more, visit equusfoundation.org.

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to improving the welfare of the horse through education, research, and help for horses at risk. It is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. In 2024, in honor of its 30th anniversary, The Foundation awarded a record $3 million in scholarships, grants, and program support to help transform the lives of horses throughout the United States and across the globe. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

