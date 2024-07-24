EQUUS Television Expands High Goal Polo Coverage Across the Globe

Wellington, FL – [7.22.24] – EQUUS Television is proud to highlight its comprehensive news coverage of 40 polo games during the summer season in the UK. This extensive coverage included a live presence at the prestigious Queen’s Cup, culminating in the most thrilling finish of the year when Talandracas clinched victory in the final seconds of the match.

Highlights of the Season:

40 Games Covered: EQUUS Television provided in-depth news coverage for 40 high goal polo games throughout the UK summer season.

The dramatic finish of the Queen’s Cup, where Talandracas emerged victorious in the final moments, showcased the intensity and excitement of high goal polo. Exclusive Content on Polo 1 : Featuring insight, news & commentary on winning teams from renowned Polo commentator Ron Allen

EQUUS Television Network’s continuous polo coverage from around the world is available HERE.

Looking ahead, EQUUS Television’s high goal news coverage will continue at Sotogrande in Spain for the remainder of the summer. This coverage will feature highlights from the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Cups, bringing the latest updates and thrilling moments to polo fans worldwide, followed by Argentina’s All Pro Season where Television will turn its focus to Argentina, the world capital of polo. Eight of the best teams ever assembled will compete in four major tournaments during the all-important fall season.

EQUUS Television’s weekly news coverage of the best high goal tournaments from around the world continues to expand. With game highlights, player interviews, and exciting feature stories, EQUUS TV is committed to bringing the finest polo action to viewers around the world.

Ron Allen, EQUUS Polo Managing Editor & Commentator remarked “Our goal at POLO1 has always been to report on high goal polo news in an effort to give the game more exposure and to allow viewers better accessibility into the unique world of high goal. After three years with EQUUS Television, we have broadened our audience exponentially. EQUUS is the only subscription free horse channel in the world, which gives us an even bigger audience for our POLO1 features.”

“Our goal is to bring viewers the most comprehensive polo news coverage available from the world of high goal polo worldwide on EQTV.” Says EQUUS CEO John Barlett

EQUUS Television extends its gratitude to our partners, Pololine TV and PoloCam, for their continued support and collaboration in bringing high goal polo to a global audience.

EQUUS Television is available SUBSCRIPTION FREE on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, LG, Samsung, ROKU, STIRR, DingoTV, iPhone, Android, and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net.

