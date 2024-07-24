GGT Footing rolls out a new Arena Conditioner with all the extras included.

The New 80 ATV unit answers the call for those who want a more robust small unit.

Our GGT Care Basic ATV COMPATIBLE ARENA GROOMER which has a 80” Width, weighs 650 lbs., has 25 front tines and rear cage roller with internal auger for pulling material from rail back to center, requires only a 20 hp tow vehicle with a drop on ball hitch (1 7/8 ball not included), is swivel standard (for getting into corners easily), and comes with a TRACK CLEARER (so doesn’t scrape your kick rail), AND LEVELING BAR (for additional smoothing of the surface before the rear cage roller) as included standard features at only $4500.

GGT Footing ® is the equine footing division of Polysols, Inc.

Originally based out of Germany, but due to demand in the USA, a plant opened fifteen years ago to accommodate the growing needs.

We also have accomplished arena builders around the world, ready to serve your every need for arena footing.

Now offering a full line of Arena textile additives, specialty Arena Conditioning groomers, stall Ez mats, arena butterfly mats, moisture control.

Underwater ebb and flow systems and water free solutions by our installers.

We are proud to now offer preblended sand and GGT Footing textiles around the country.

GGT Footing products are used in private backyard farms to World Class Olympic level venues.

For more information on GGT Footing visit http://www.ggt-footing.com/

Media Contact:

Cynthia Brewster-Keating

cynthia.keating@polysols.com

Photos available by request