Exclusive Livestream and On-Demand Coverage From Horse & Country of SHP Summer Classic and Giant Steps Charity Classic at Sonoma Horse Park

July 18, 2024 – Lexington, KY – This summer, Horse & Country (H&C), the leading international equestrian sports network, will offer exclusive coverage from Sonoma Horse Park (SHP) in California of both the 2024 SHP Summer Classic on July 24-28 and the Giant Steps Charity Classic running July 31-August 4. Viewers can catch the action — both live and on demand — on any H&C+ livestreaming platform, including online or with H&C’s mobile apps, as well as on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Fubo, and Amazon Fire.

H&C will deliver livestream coverage, produced by Impact Media, from the Wells Fargo Grand Prix Arena and the Relation Insurance Main Hunter Arena. Video clips of all competitors’ rounds from both rings will also be available to stream or download. H&C+ Gold members can stream their clips immediately after their round and download them for free, while all other competitors can purchase clips for download shortly after the event. The competition archive can be accessed from the live event landing page or from Get My Clip.

The SHP Summer Classic is a USEF-rated National Hunter and Level 4 Jumper show, and the Giant Steps Charity Classic is also a USEF National Hunter and Level 4 Jumper competition, with the addition of World Championship Hunter Rider qualifying opportunities. Sonoma Horse Park is located 25 miles north of San Francisco, nestled among the vineyards of Southern Sonoma County, and it hosts Northern California’s largest horse show series.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Sonoma Horse Park to bring exclusive coverage from both of these prestigious shows,” said H&C Director of Content Jonathan Rippon. “Our international audience will enjoy and value the chance to follow both the SHP Summer Classic and the Giant Steps Charity Classic on live stream and on demand.”

“We are proud to host these two popular competitions and pleased to work with the H&C team to ensure everyone can benefit from the expanded, high-quality coverage offerings,” said Sonoma Horse Park Owner/Manager Ashley Herman. “It’s exciting to share our horse shows with a wider audience, and we know that H&C’s coverage will provide the same standard of excellence that our competitors, spectators, and fans have come to expect.”

Beyond H&C’s extensive sports coverage, both live and on demand, H&C+ members also get access to more than 1,800 hours of equestrian programming featuring content from all disciplines, masterclasses and training series, barn tours, rider profiles, and documentaries. With two annual membership options and a pay-per-view offering, H&C+ Freestyle, there are even more ways to access H&C’s vast library of content. Full details on how to join can be found at horseandcountry.tv/select-plan.

H&C offers numerous high-profile opportunities for equestrian brands to advertise around live events including in-stream billboards, in-stream video ads, and pre-roll video ads. For further details, contact Tattie Singer, H&C Director of Strategic Partnerships, North America, at the details below.

About Horse & Country

Horse & Country is the leading international sports network for the passionate and active equestrian community. Headquartered in London, it is available globally via connected TVs, mobile and web and on leading digital and pay-TV platforms in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia. Horse & Country’s programming line-up includes live coverage from leading sporting competitions in all equestrian disciplines, as well as training and learning shows, documentaries, and entertainment.

