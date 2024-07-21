Jackets are Returning to the AQHYA World Championship Show!

Champion jackets sponsored by John Deere Equine Discounts are returning to the 2024 AQHYA World Championship Show courtesy of the efforts from the AQHYA board of directors with the support of AQHA leadership.

The American Quarter Horse Youth Association is excited to announce the return of championship jackets to the 2024 AQHYA World Championship Show. Thanks to the continuous efforts of the AQHYA board of directors and the generous support of AQHA leadership, AQHYA is excited to offer these great awards to our exhibitors to help celebrate their accomplishments for years to come. We are also proud to share that AQHA corporate partner, John Deere Equine Discounts, will proudly sponsor all jackets provided at the show in 2024.

The first-place exhibitors in each Level 3, Adequan Level 2 and Level 1 Champion of Champions classes and the champion and reserve champion Level 3 all-around exhibitors will each receive a championship leather jacket. The second- and third-place exhibitors in each Level 3, Adequan Level 2, and Level 1 Champion of Champions class will receive a soft-shell jacket.

There is still time to enter the 2024 AQHYA World Championship Show!

Contact your affiliate youth adviser to get entered today!

Looking for other ways to be involved in the show? Enter the AQHYA World Championship Show contests here.

To learn more about the AQHYA World Championship Show, visit www.aqha.com/youthworld.

About John Deere Equine Discounts

John Deere Equine Discounts is driven by integrity, quality, commitment and innovation as it provides customers around the world with work equipment. John Deere has been a trusted supplier of equipment and service to the equine industry for generations. Now, as an AQHA member, you can get savings on select John Deere tractors, utility vehicles, mowers, commercial worksite equipment, implements and more.

AQHA members receive up to a 28-percent discount on select new John Deere equipment through Equine Discounts.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or tune into our Podcast, “Let’s Talk AQHA.”

Media Contact:

Kyla Jones, Manager of Communications

kjones@aqha.org