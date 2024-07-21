Horse Trails of America Association Honored at 2024 Society of Association Executives Conference

Photos and Logos

Horse Trails of America’s director, Heidi Nyland Melocco, was awarded the Emerging Leader of the Year Award during the 2024 summer conference for the Colorado Society of Association Executives. Held in Fort Collins, Colorado, during the CSAE awards luncheon, Melocco was presented with a glass trophy while nearly 200 association executives cheered her on for her work at the national trail riding association (https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/).

HTA was also a finalist for the conference’s Outstanding New Initiative of the Year Award—recognizing the HTA trail and travel map with its listings of over 2500 locations to layover, camp, or trail ride with horses. The HTA map, available at https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/themap is a free resource for all who travel with horses.

CSAE Emerging Leader Of The Year

Recognizes rising stars within associations who exhibit exceptional promise, dedication, and innovation in their respective fields. This prestigious accolade celebrates individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership potential, actively contributing fresh perspectives and initiatives to their organizations. Recipients of this award exhibit a strong commitment to professional growth, fostering collaboration, and driving positive change within their association and beyond. They inspire peers with their visionary thinking, strategic approach, and ability to navigate complex challenges with resilience and creativity. The Emerging Leader Award honors those who exemplify the future of association leadership, poised to make a lasting impact in their industries.

CSAE Outstanding New Initiative Of The Year

The award celebrates pioneering endeavors within associations, recognizing innovative projects that redefine standards and propel the organization forward. This prestigious honor acknowledges initiatives that demonstrate creativity, effectiveness, and adaptability in addressing emerging needs or opportunities within the association’s community or industry. Whether it’s a groundbreaking program, a transformative campaign, or a game-changing technology implementation, recipients of this award embody the spirit of forward-thinking leadership and proactive problem-solving.

About the Horse Trails of America Association

HTA is the association for trail riders and all who travel with horses. HTA works hard for its members—providing a comprehensive map of layovers, campgrounds, trails, and guest ranches, plus offering travel and shopping discounts. See all the benefits here: https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/membership-benefits.

Membership Options

HTA Free Access: Anyone can get to the map and the new state forums for free. Login with a Free Access membership to gain access to the map and travel information as well as to comment in the forums. At the free level, you’ll also get our monthly newsletter. https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/start-membership

HTA Trail & Travel: Get a free trial membership for six months and you’ll access the membership level that includes travel discounts and The Trail Journal Magazine. You don’t need a coupon code—the offer applies automatically. Purchase US Rider roadside assistance at a discount. Save 20 percent from Cavallo Hoof Boots. Get 30 percent off at StateLine Tack; The Certified Horsemanship Association offers 10 percent off their Trail Manual. Access “Working Advantage” for discount entertainment tickets, hotel discounts, and more. Save on John Deere equipment, Big Ass Fans, Sherwin Williams Paint, and Farmer’s Insurance. Plus, get to the HTA map and forums. https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/start-membership

HTA Comprehensive Membership: With the top level of membership, you can add excess liability insurance for you or your whole family. You can also access Julie Goodnight and Van Hargis’ online training libraries. This is the level where you’ll get discounts to our HTA Partner campgrounds and layover locations. Receive travel discounts, the magazine, product discounts, and offerings from the other levels. If you ride and travel often, this membership level has everything you need and saves you money. https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/start-membership

Visit http://horsetrailsofamerica.com/ for membership information, the interactive map, and travel discounts and information for travel to all USA states (and many Canadian sites, too). Contact the director for sponsorship, advertising, and industry-partner opportunities: heidi@hta.horse.

Media Contact:

Heido Melocco

Heidi@HTA.horse