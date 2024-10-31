Explore Equine Career and Education Opportunities at Equine Affaire on November 8th.

The Eastern States Exposition in W. Springfield, Massachusetts is the place to be for equine enthusiasts November 7th-10th and a new equine career and education exploration networking event is just one more reason to attend. This new event will be held on Friday, November 8th from 11:30am-2pm in the Young Building during Equine Affaire in W. Springfield, Massachusetts. The $177 Billion US Equine Industry is full of career opportunities and the networking sessions will provide individuals with a much more robust appreciation and understanding of all that is available.

Career fields that will be represented include nutrition, tourism, marketing, sales, health and wellness, veterinary medicine, tack and clothing, business management, horse training, equine rehabilitative services, and entrepreneurial ventures. Representatives of educational programs for pursuing these fields will also be in attendance to talk about how their curriculums match various career fields and opportunities. In addition, individuals ready to pursue a career can bring their resumes for review on site.

The list of business and organizations slated for participation include: Alfred University, Athletic Equestrian, Riding in College Podcast, 5A Baker Products, Celtyx Performance Production, Del Val University, Equi-First Aid USA, GiddyUp GetAway, Johnson and Wales University, Keiser University, Kent Nutrition Group, Morrisville State College, Myhre Equine Clinic, Photonic Health, POST University, Poulin Grain, Redingote Equestrian, Saddle Fit Academy, Seton Hill University, State Line Tack, and Triple Crown Feed.

The program for the networking event includes an overview presentation at 11:30 followed by a series of roundtable networking sessions from noon-2pm that will provide attendees with ample opportunity to hear from a wide variety of career and education professionals. Advanced registration at the networking session is encouraged as space is limited. To reserve a spot, please email Dr. Karin Bump at Dr.kbump@gmail.com

For further information and updates, please check the following social media sites for the Equine Career and Educational Network: Facebook – Equine Career and Education Network; Instagram – Equine Education Network; Instagram – Equine _Career Network. You may also email Dr. Bump at Dr.kbump@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

Karin Bump

Phone: 315-569-3186

dr.kbump@gmail.com