FEI, Level III International Course Designer Mark McGowan to Host Exclusive Show Jumping Course Design Clinic in Morriston, FL

Morriston, FL – March 17, 2025 – Jennifer Ohlsson is proud to host an exclusive Show Jumping Course Design Clinic & Seminar featuring FEI Level III Course Designer, Mark McGowan. “Mark is exceptionally knowledgeable and personable. It has always been a pleasure to work with him, and I look forward to hosting and sharing an event that will benefit so many riders and trainers,” said Jennifer. This highly anticipated event will take place at her brand-new educational facility in Morriston, Florida, offering equestrians a unique opportunity to learn from one of the industry’s finest professionals.

Taking advantage of his only day off between designing two weeks at HITS, McGowan will provide in-depth instruction on the art and science of course design. Attendees will gain valuable insight into track building, technical challenges, safety considerations, and competition strategy, helping riders, trainers, and aspiring course designers elevate their skills. This event will be facilitated and photographed by Paws and Rewind.

Event Details:

Date: March 17, 2025

Location: 7048 NW 150th Ave., Morriston, FL 32668– JUST THREE MILES FROM HITS!

Time: 11:00 AM-3:00 PM EST

Tickets: $225–lunch included

Purchase and more information: https://www.pawsandrewind.com/event-details/course-design-with-mark-mcgowan-fei-course-designer-level-iii

Spaces are limited—register now to be part of this world-class educational experience! TICKETS WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE DOOR.

For additional information and registration, please visit www.pawsandrewind.com or contact Jen Ohlsson clinics@pawsandrewind.com or (661) 977-6637

About Mark McGowan

Mark McGowan is an internationally recognized FEI Level 3 Course Designer, known for designing top-level courses across the globe. With a keen eye for detail and an understanding of the balance between technicality and rideability, McGowan’s designs challenge riders while prioritizing safety and fairness.

About Paws and Rewind

Paws and Rewind is dedicated to advancing equestrian education excellence. Our new facility in Morriston, FL, provides a premier environment for clinics, seminars, and hands-on training in various disciplines, ensuring the next generation of equestrians has access to world-class learning opportunities.

Media Inquiries:

For press access or interview opportunities with Mark McGowan or event organizers, please contact Jen Ohlsson at clinics@pawsandrewind.com or (661) 977-6637.

Media Contact:

Jen Ohlsson

(661) 977-6637

clinics@pawsandrewind.com