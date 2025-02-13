Dan Patch Awards Silent Auction to Benefit HHYF, USHWA Youth Programs

Anderson IN —The Dan Patch Awards Dinner is rapidly approaching and along with it, the annual silent auction held in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. The Harness Horse Youth Foundation and United States Harness Writers Association industry outreach programs will benefit from the proceeds.

The all-inclusive online portion of the auction offering nearly 30 lots including some truly collectible items. Please note that all bidders must register online at 32auctions.com in order to participate. Bidding begins on Sunday, February 16 at 9AM ET and concludes on Sunday, February 23 at 9PM ET. Successful bidders will be notified via text or email and payments should be directed through USHWA.

Complete details including bid increments and shipping information are available on the auction website.

“We appreciate the donors so very much and are excited to offer several sports and leisure packages including two tickets to the see this year’s Super Bowl championPhiladelphia Eagles play at home in the fall, the exquisite wood carving of a hitched harness horse by renowned artist John Kittelson, lots of racing and sports memorabilia and so much more,” explained Ellen Taylor, Executive Director of the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and Auction chair.

Online auction items may be viewed beginning on February 16th using this link:

https://www.32auctions.com/2025HHYFUSHWA

Due to popular demand, exclusive items to be offered only at the dinner include high end champagne, one-of-a-kind key holder with horseshoes, and unique Hambletonian lamps. Bidding on these items will take place via clipboard throughout the evening and will conclude at 10PM. Successful bidders must make arrangements for pick up of these items prior to the conclusion of the awards presentation.

This year’s online silent auction items:

Atlanta Breyer, Born To Trot, autographed magazines by driver Scott Zeron, & Fennell’s Horse Supplies Gift Certificate

Charcuterie board & cheese board

Prix d’Amerique Poster autographed by Bjorn Goop

New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox tickets

Siegelman Sportswear

Framed Art Piece

Philadelphia Eagles tickets

Michael Jordan trading card

Gary Payton rookie trading card

New York racing memorabilia

Rosen Centre package

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers tickets

Harvey Homemade Cookies

Monster Golf Club package

Kittelson Hitched Horse wood carving

New Jersey racing memorabilia

New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints tickets

Horse table & light

Little Brown Jug Tent tickets

Autographed Twin B Joe Fresh poster

New York Jets OR Giants tickets

Horsehead cutting board

Horse wall hanging

Midwest racing memorabilia

Pennsylvania racing memorabilia

Canadian racing memorabilia

For additional information about the silent auction, please contact Ellen Taylor 317.908.0029 or ellen@hhyf.org

Media Contact:

Ellen Taylor

317.908.0029

ellen@hhyf.org