Dan Patch Awards Silent Auction to Benefit HHYF, USHWA Youth Programs

Anderson IN —The Dan Patch Awards Dinner is rapidly approaching and along with it, the annual silent auction held in conjunction with the evening’s festivities. The Harness Horse Youth Foundation and United States Harness Writers Association industry outreach programs will benefit from the proceeds.
The all-inclusive online portion of the auction offering nearly 30 lots including some truly collectible items. Please note that all bidders must register online at 32auctions.com in order to participate. Bidding begins on Sunday, February 16 at 9AM ET and concludes on Sunday, February 23 at 9PM ET. Successful bidders will be notified via text or email and payments should be directed through USHWA.
Complete details including bid increments and shipping information are available on the auction website.
“We appreciate the donors so very much and are excited to offer several sports and leisure packages including two tickets to the see this year’s Super Bowl championPhiladelphia Eagles play at home in the fall, the exquisite wood carving of a hitched harness horse by renowned artist John Kittelson, lots of racing and sports memorabilia and so much more,” explained Ellen Taylor, Executive Director of the Harness Horse Youth Foundation and Auction chair.
Online auction items may be viewed beginning on February 16th using this link:
Due to popular demand, exclusive items to be offered only at the dinner include high end champagne, one-of-a-kind key holder with horseshoes, and unique Hambletonian lamps. Bidding on these items will take place via clipboard throughout the evening and will conclude at 10PM. Successful bidders must make arrangements for pick up of these items prior to the conclusion of the awards presentation.
This year’s online silent auction items:
- Atlanta Breyer, Born To Trot, autographed magazines by driver Scott Zeron, & Fennell’s Horse Supplies Gift Certificate
- Charcuterie board & cheese board
- Prix d’Amerique Poster autographed by Bjorn Goop
- New York Yankees vs Chicago White Sox tickets
- Siegelman Sportswear
- Framed Art Piece
- Philadelphia Eagles tickets
- Michael Jordan trading card
- Gary Payton rookie trading card
- New York racing memorabilia
- Rosen Centre package
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers tickets
- Harvey Homemade Cookies
- Monster Golf Club package
- Kittelson Hitched Horse wood carving
- New Jersey racing memorabilia
- New York Giants vs New Orleans Saints tickets
- Horse table & light
- Little Brown Jug Tent tickets
- Autographed Twin B Joe Fresh poster
- New York Jets OR Giants tickets
- Horsehead cutting board
- Horse wall hanging
- Midwest racing memorabilia
- Pennsylvania racing memorabilia
- Canadian racing memorabilia
For additional information about the silent auction, please contact Ellen Taylor 317.908.0029 or ellen@hhyf.org
