DEFYING GRAVITY, EQUESTRIAN-STYLE: Get your tickets for Fantasia today!

COLUMBUS, OH, February 14, 2025 – Equestrians have always known how to defy gravity. After all, isn’t that what we do every time we swing a leg over our favorite horse’s back, set our sights and hearts toward the next jump in the course, or practice a piaffe? Even a headlong gallop makes us feel like we’re flying! But this spring at Equine Affaire, an elite class of equestrian performers are going to take the challenge of defying gravity, equestrian-style, to all new heights in Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse.

Returning April 10th, 11th, and 12th to the Ohio Expo Center, the 2025 Fantasia will run for three performances only – and advance tickets for all three showings are already flying fast and furious! Purchase yours today at equineaffaire.com or through the Western Edge mobile app.

A beloved tradition for generations of horse lovers and their families, Fantasia is a two-hour musical theatrical show that showcases the art of horsemanship in all its various forms. In the long history of our show, hundreds of the country’s best equestrian and equine performers have taken their turns under the brilliant spotlights of Fantasia and enthralled audiences of all ages with their grace, elegance, talent, and power. This spring’s iteration of the Fantasia is guaranteed to get your heart racing in all the best ways!

Equine Affaire is proud to present a veritable bouquet of performances by some of the most sought-after equestrian entertainers in the world, including two members of the renowned Diaz family, the Canadian Cowgirls, Ohio’s own Luke Gingerich Horsemanship, Ermes Zamperla, and many more.

Here’s a sneak peek into just a few of the stars you can look forward to seeing perform in the US Equestrian Arena at Equine Affaire:

Fifth-generation horseman and performer Nicolas Diaz has traveled all over the United States and Canada, performing in some of the most prestigious horse shows in the country alongside his famous parents. Nicolas and his beautiful Andalusian mount will travel straight into your hearts with his lighted garrocha performance in Fantasia. We are also proud to present another legendary member of the Diaz family, Staci Diaz, a third-generation horsewoman (and proud mother of Nicolas!) who will perform a stunning solo liberty act with her beautiful black stallion.



And speaking of talented horsewomen, the Canadian Cowgirls Precision Drill Team will be winging south all the way from Ontario to join us in Ohio and present a dazzling musical performance, complete with breathtaking costumes and daring maneuvers. With every performance, the Cowgirls proudly represent the spirit of Canada and its people, showcasing the talent, dedication, and resilience of Canadians to the world.



Trick rider, Roman rider, and liberty horse performer Liberty Cunningham is a 14-year-old superstar. No stranger to Fantasia — she previously graced our show as one-half of the Pegasus Riders when she was just 12 years old — Liberty is back to share a truly fantastic act that’s guaranteed to become legendary. When you combine one wildly talented and determined young woman with four spectacular horses, you get endless possibilities. We can’t wait to see what Liberty can do!



Ohio born and bred horseman Luke Gingerich is rapidly becoming known around the country for his expertise in liberty and bridleless work, as well as his abilities to share his knowledge with others as a clinician, trainer, and coach. Equine Affaire is proud to have hosted this incredible horseman in some of his earliest performances. This year, he’s back with his gorgeous golden palomino, Tinseltowns Whizard, to present an effervescent liberty and Western dressage routine guaranteed to touch your heart.

Ermes Zamperla is a seventh-generation circus bareback horse rider who has performed acrobatic stunts and equestrian trick riding for countless audiences throughout his career. Ermes specializes in bareback riding and Cossack riding. Watch as he and his talented team of fellow riders defy gravity by flying through the air again and again!



There’s another way that horses and riders can defy gravity – but it’s not so much about flying high as it is about floating above the ground, sprinting in multiple directions in the blink of an eye, and turning on a dime. If you’ve ever had the privilege of watching cowboys and their cutting horses at work, then you know what we’re talking about – and if you don’t, you’re in for an extra special surprise! Renowned performance horse trainer and bona fide cowboy Steve Lantvit and a whole team of talented cowboys and cowgirls are bringing a little bit of Cowtown to Fantasia this spring in a spectacular cow horse showdown, complete with a herd of Angus cattle. It’s going to be Fantasia history in the making. Don’t miss out!

Want even more reasons to attend Fantasia? Well, we’re keeping a few surprises up our sleeves, but let’s just say, if you like the Whispery Pines Percherons, chariot races, and other thrilling antics, then we know exactly where you and your valentine should be this April… and so do you!

Reserve your seats today! Tickets to Fantasia fit perfectly inside a heart-shaped box (we’ve checked!). Ticket prices range from $16-$25, depending on your choice of seat in the coliseum. Happening Thursday, April 10; Friday, April 11; and Saturday, April 12, the show will begin each evening at 7:30 pm and the doors to the Coliseum will open for seating at 6:45 pm. Children two years and under who can sit on a lap do not require a separate ticket for Fantasia. Please be aware that this year’s show may feature loud noises or strobing lights. Club, organization, and association discounts are available for Thursday night’s Fantasia! Groups purchasing 10 or more Fantasia tickets for the show on Thursday, April 10 may take advantage of a 25% discount on tickets ordered online! Please call our office at (740) 845-0085 to place your group order and receive the 25% discount for Thursday night’s Fantasia. Special seating for those who have disabilities is available. To reserve handicapped accessible seating, please call Western Edge Ticketing at (833) 329-3277 (Mon-Fri 9 am-5 pm ET).

Want to attend Equine Affaire? Get your Fantasia tickets and Equine Affaire tickets and plan to spend the whole day (or weekend) immersed in the world of horses. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the brand-new Breed Bonanza and Donkey Extravaganza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities!

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

