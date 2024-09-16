Flying Circles Around The Competition – Don’t Miss Your Business Flight To Success – Deals End Next Week!

Thanks to those that already took advantage of this offer and have signed up for some serious ‘lift-off’ marketing help for their businesses. If you haven’t already booked your ticket don’t miss your change to take advantage of this special offer. Timing is everything when it comes to capturing and cultivating your customer base and follow-through approaches to PR/Marketing takes some serious management. But when you do, great things happen. Why not learn and adopt a keen marketing strategy and know where and how to focus your energies for best results? Flying circles around your competition is fun.

The windfall business season of the money-making holidays is just around the corner and this is the perfect time to get your marketing efforts on point to enjoy a boosted bottom line and take your business to new heights to thrive in twenty-twenty five.

With that in mind Horse in a Kilt Media is pleased to offer a set of four first class PR/Marketing options for new customers. Each experience-friendly package is fully customizable.

Choose from:

The Barnstormer – Bring new energy and excitement to your brand. This is the perfect strategy for refreshing tired product lines and adding some caché and cash to your business.

The Ace – Serve your target audience with hard-hitting marketing designed specifically on one or two main product or service lines. Get to the top of the leaderboard with this budget-friendly approach.

The Test Pilot – Ideal for new and innovative products or services that need a broadband marketing strategy for strength evaluation and fine tuning. A lift-off program that can be scaled to suit through product or service development.

The Flight Instructor – Full consultation services included to evaluate your present marketing strategy with creative help to develop it to where it needs to be to build confidence in both brand and future marketability. A capital method for business owners looking for a golden parachute to exit their business and leverage the best-selling price.

The package pricing offered at Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., makes marketing affordable and accessible for all. Simply pick up the phone or shoot over an email and request pricing and details on this special 4Q offer.

Kindly note these special package rates include substantial sign-on bonus discounts. The opportunity to get your business on a steep ascent to success ends soon – September 22nd, 2024.

You are cordially invited to visit Nikki Alvin-Smith, Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., to learn more about Nikki’s stable full of marketing skills as an artful content writer, equestrian blogger, columnist, and marketing specialist and strategist. As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician she brings unique experience/angles and thought leadership/authority to her wordsmith wizardry.

