Follow Along With the Retired Racehorse Project’s 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project’s banner event, the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, takes place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington on October 9-12, 2024. Known as the largest and most lucrative Thoroughbred retraining competition in North America, the Thoroughbred Makeover draws competitors and spectators from all over the world to celebrate the versatility and trainability of the breed. Here’s how you can follow along both in person and from home!

Free to Attend:

Preliminary competition, October 9-10

Hundreds of recently-retired Thoroughbreds – both retired racehorses and former broodmares – will compete in one or two of ten offered disciplines all over the Kentucky Horse Park, showcasing the incredible athleticism of the ex-racehorse as they transition to new careers. View the provisional schedule and find a facility map here.

Seminar series, October 9-10

Expand your knowledge through the Thoroughbred Makeover’s seminar series, taking place both days at 3:00 PM at the Murphy Pavilion. Wednesday’s seminar is presented by Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, featuring Hagyard’s Dr. Stephanie Bell in a discussion about equine ocular emergencies. Thursday’s seminar is presented by Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital, featuring Rood & Riddle’s Dr. Kate Christie leading a demo and presentation about body condition scoring.

ASPCA Makeover Marketplace & Right Horse Adoption Barn, October 9-12

About 70 Thoroughbred Makeover graduates are available for sale or adoption via the ASPCA Makeover Marketplace, so you can watch horses perform, take trial rides in a designated arena, and vet prospects on site – look for the green bridle stickers to indicate a sales horse or pick up a copy of the show program to browse the catalog. Plus, visit the Right Horse Adoption Barn in Barn 5 to find adoptable Thoroughbreds at all stages of life.

Finale Championship, October 12

The Finale Championship is free for all to attend in the TCA Covered Arena! Watch the top five horses in each discipline contend for championship honors, then await the crowning of the overall Thoroughbred Makeover Champion. Stop by the Info Desk at 10 AM or 2 PM for a free bucket from Merck Animal Health, while supplies last!

Numerous other free activities and events taking place during Makeover week can be found at TheRRP.org/general-event-information/.

Ticketed/RSVP Events:

Aftercare Afterhours, October 9

Co-hosted by New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and Secretariat Center, this casual cocktail hour takes place at 5:00 PM at Secretariat Center at the Kentucky Horse Park. Members of the aftercare industry, whether for or non-profit, are invited to attend this free event. RSVP is required.

Thoroughbred Makeover Awards Party, October 11

Celebrate a great week at the Thoroughbred Makeover with competitors! The Awards Party, sponsored by University of Louisville and Wasabi Aftercare Fund, includes a ceremony recognizing special award winners and preliminary discipline winners. Join us in Kentucky Horse Park’s Big Barn for an evening of celebration with local food trucks and live music. Tickets required.

Thoroughbred Makeover Finale VIP Viewing, October 12

Enjoy the Thoroughbred Makeover Finale Championship from a special VIP viewing area, including pastries and coffee, a buffet lunch, and a drink ticket. Tickets required.

Follow Along From Home:

﻿Thoroughbred Makeover Silent Auction, October 5-12

The annual Silent Auction kicks off the RRP’s fundraising for the following year’s Makeover, and features a huge range of items up for online bid including racing memorabilia, unique gifts, original art, experiences, and more. Items are on display at the Thoroughbred Makeover, but bidding is online, allowing all to participate! Auction opens on October 5 and closes at 2 PM on October 12; view auction here.

Live Scoring:

While the 2024 Thoroughbred Makeover is not livestreamed, you can follow live scoring as score sheets are processed. Follow along here.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org