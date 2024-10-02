Join PATH Intl. Every Friday in October for the Eat, Learn & Grow Disability Education Series to Increase Competency of Instructors Working with Individuals with Varying Abilities

Denver, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) is hosting an online disability-focused educational series every Friday in October, 11:00am – 12:30pm MST for credentialed professionals and anyone working with individuals with disabilities in an equine setting. For more information and to register, click here.

The PATH Intl. Eat, Learn & Grow Disability Education series includes four individual hour-long sessions with a half hour question & answer portion, that can each be purchased separately or as a bundle of four. If purchased before October 25, 2024, each session provides 1.5 PATH Intl. disability education CEU’s for a series total of 6.

October 4, 2024 – Riding Towards Focus Using ASTride protocol for ADHD in Equine-Assisted Services (EAS) by Anne Helmer, OT. Attendees will gain practical tools and strategies for effectively engaging children with ADHD in EAS sessions, focusing on skill development, strategy acquisition, and the application of these skills across different environments. The Attention Skill Training (ASTride) protocol was specifically designed for equine professionals working in Equine-Assisted Services (EAS).

October 11, 2024 – Biomechanical Postural Analysis in Mounted Riders by Christina Coxe, MS, & Pamela Spigel, PT. Attendees will gain an understanding of neurologic and orthopedic movement patterns in the human body, and how the movement patterns of the horse can affect posture and muscle tone. Riders of all abilities will be assessed to give viewers tools to make observations and corrections that will better serve their own participants.

October 18, 2024 – From Inclusion to Belonging: Approaches to Disability and EAS by Benjamin Conner, Ph.D. Participants will be introduced to models of disability, overview ableism, and consider how EAS centers can shift from an inclusion mindset around disability to one oriented more toward belonging.

October 25, 2024 – The Silent Afflicter by G Thomas Manzione, Ph.D. & Jaclyn Manzione, MS. Stress is a silent threat that significantly impacts both physical and mental well-being. Participants will learn about the Neuro Emotional Technique and how to make empowered choices to address unresolved stress and repressed emotions to find balance again.

A full series registration costs $199 for PATH Intl. Members, $249 for non-members, and includes access to each of the four live webinars and recorded versions. The PATH Intl. single-session Member price is $69, $99 for non-members. For more information and to register, click here.

For any questions about the PATH Intl. Eat, Learn & Grow Disability Education Series, please call the PATH Intl. office at 303-452-1212 or email education@pathintl.org.

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications & Marketing Coordinator

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433 ext. 123