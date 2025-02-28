Follow Sand N My Bootz Saturdays on Palm Equestrian Academy’s Social Pages

Sand N My Bootz is the current equine ambassador for Palm Equestrian Academy. The 5-year-old AQHA/APHA buckskin gelding by Spooks Gotta Gun is the poster boy for the longevity training program using classical dressage principles that the team of Lynn Palm, Cyril Pittion-Rossillon and Marie-Frances Davis practice and profess.

Joining the team as a 3-year-old, Bootz was evaluated on the ground and under saddle for several months while learning in hand work, liberty, longeing and ground tying. During this time, Bootz was encouraged to develop his natural balance under saddle while building a solid foundation for his future as a long-term partner.

Throughout his first year of training, Sand N My Bootz advanced in his training and even made it to the show ring finishing the show season with several accolades. He has been a trainable partner with a great temperament who has garnered fans throughout his travels.

In honor of Sand N My Bootz’ success and Palm Equestrian Academy’s 55th anniversary, the journey of his training and competition travel is being shared weekly. To relive the year’s events through photos and videos and learn how to bring out the best in your horse, follow Sand N My Bootz Saturdays on Palm Equestrian Academy’s Instagram and Facebook.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy and Author of The Horse Always Comes First

