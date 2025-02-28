Palm Equestrian Academy’s Cyril Pittion-Rossillon Begins 2025 Teaching Tours with Midwest in May

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, graduate of the French National Riding School in Saumur, brings a unique perspective to riding instruction and coaching. Having competed on the Open Jumper Circuit and through Preliminary Eventing in France, Cyril is no stranger to having learned, practiced then learned to teach French Classical Dressage Principles in his early education.

After more than 30 years teaching and coaching in the United States, as well as abroad, Cyril has worked with riders at Grand Prix Dressage in National and CDI Levels as well as Amateurs through FEI as well as riders to improve their jumping for hunters, equitation and eventing. His concentration in dressage has reached new heights in recent years in working with riders at the FEI Levels through Grand Prix, including USDF National Qualifiers.

In May, Cyril will begin with a first visit to Four Star Quarter Horses in Ostrander, OH leading a two-day clinic for Dressage and Western Dressage riders along with hunters and equitation over fences riders. Then Cyril returns to Wisconsin locations Claddagh Farm and Pine Ridge Equestrian Center with a mix of riders studying classical dressage principles for jumping and other disciplines. Making his way to the east coast for a few days brings Woodbine Equestrian Center in southern New Jersey to a group of riders whose interests lie over fences.

With teaching based on the French Classical riding tradition, everyone can benefit from sound, time tested and humane principles. Cyril has found a niche with the Dressage Principles Difference. His talent to assess a horse and rider, develop a plan to reach a specific goal and execute that goal is second to none.

For the most current schedule of Cyril’s tours in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic region and West Coast visit the calendar at lynnpalm.com. Contact Marie-Frances Davis at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com if you would like to host or join an educational event with Cyril. For photos and videos of tour locations, like and follow https://www.facebook.com/cyrilpittionrossilloninstructorandcoach. Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor

