University of Kentucky hosts successful Pre-Veterinary Experience Day

Students from across the United States interested in veterinary school participated in the workshop designed to showcase career paths and valuable insights.

Published on Feb. 28, 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky.—

By Holly Wiemers

Close to 100 college students from 25 different universities and colleges across the nation with aspirations to become veterinarians attended the University of Kentucky Pre-Veterinary Experience Day Feb. 15 at the Thoroughbred Center in Lexington.

Organized by the UK Pre-Veterinary Advising Program within the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, in collaboration with the Kentucky Horse Council and made possible by industry partners, the daylong event showcased the diverse career path options within veterinary medicine. The event was designed to offer a unique and valuable opportunity for students interested in veterinary medicine to connect with veterinarians, advisers and industry partners from a variety of career paths, all eager to share their experience and expertise.

“Pre-Vet Experience Day was a great success,” said Colette Tebeau, UK senior pre-vet academic coordinator and an event organizer. “Especially noteworthy was the excitement and interactions stimulated by our ‘networking passport,’ which challenged students to communicate with a diverse group of experts and each other.”

During the morning, attendees chose informational sessions based on their level of knowledge and preparation for veterinary school. Those early in their pre-vet pathway focused on assessing veterinary schools and comparing educational formats, while those who might be further along in their journey investigated the Veterinary Medical College Application Service process, interviews and essays.

The morning sessions also provided finance-focused information exploring strategies for funding veterinary school through smarter financial decision-making. Additionally, all attendees received information about diverse veterinary career possibilities and heard a panel of practicing veterinarians speak about challenges and adaptations in veterinary medicine.

Following a networking lunch, students participated in one of five afternoon veterinary career path explorations: equine, large animal, small animal, mixed animal practice and wildlife veterinary medicine. Site locations included Bluegrass Stockyards, Commonwealth Veterinary Clinic, Park Equine Hospital, Richmond Road Veterinary Clinic and a focus talk from wildlife veterinarians. The mixed animal practice and wildlife medicine focus sites were new this year, based on feedback from past participants.

“This event provides a fantastic opportunity for students to engage with veterinarians and team members, advisers and other professionals while learning about the application process, finances and career options in the industry,” said Amber McNamara, director of UK’s pre-vet advising program. “It is wonderful to see so much student engagement as well as genuine support and guidance from the veterinary community.”

Attendees were pleased with the event. Some were returning a second year, while others found the event for the first time.

UK freshman Kathryn Bhatia said she heard about the event through Canvas, the interactive teaching and learning program used by UK students, and got a lot out of the session about debt and loans. She participated in the wildlife afternoon track.

University of Louisville student Matt Gomez said he heard about the event from Instagram. He had also attended last year and said the event was valuable. He focused on the application part of his veterinary school journey and was excited about his afternoon session at a mixed animal location.

Dylan Foster, a sophomore from Morehead State University, attended last year as well and felt he got more out of this year’s event focusing on his application. He participated in the mixed animal session during the afternoon.

“This event was only possible due to our generous sponsors, speakers, panelists and focus sites who took the time out of their day to educate our participants. We could not be more grateful,” Tebeau said.

Universities represented included Asbury University, Berea College, Cal Poly Pomona, Centre College, College of the Redwoods, Cumberland University, Eastern Kentucky University, Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, Georgetown College, Lees-McRae College, Marshall University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, Northern Kentucky University, Texas State University, The College of Southern Maryland, The Ohio State University, Transylvania University, Union Commonwealth University, University of Florida, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Tennessee, Utah State University and Western Kentucky University.

The gold sponsor for the event was Park Equine Hospital.

Silver sponsors included American Association of Equine Practitioners, Hagyard Equine Medical Institute, Kentucky Association of Equine Practitioners, Kentucky Livestock Coalition, Kentucky Veterinary Medical Association, Lexington Equine Medical, Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and The Jockey Club.

Bronze sponsors included the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association, Chevy Chase Animal Clinic, Farm Journal Foundation, Merck Animal Health, National Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association and the VIN Foundation.

Event partners and collaborators included the UK Department of Animal and Food Sciences, UK Ag Equine Programs, Blue Grass Stockyards, Centre College, Eastern Kentucky University, MedVet Lexington, Kentucky Horse Council, Veterinary Wellness Clinic, VisitLex and Zoetis.

UK’s Pre-Veterinary Advising program consists of an advisory team that serves all university pre-vet students by guiding and educating participants about their requirements for veterinary schools across the U.S., including contract seats with Auburn University and Tuskegee University. For more information about the Pre-Veterinary Experience Day, visit https://afs.ca.uky.edu/students/pre-vet/pre-vet-experience-day.

