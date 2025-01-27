From Award-Winning Jockey to Entrepreneur: How Frankie Lovato Built Equicizer with Passion on the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast with Denise Alvarez

January 27, 2025 – Passion. It’s the driving force behind every equestrian entrepreneur.

For Frankie Lovato, passion is what drove him to practice race riding on the arms of a couch as early as 4 years old. It drove him onward to win the Eclipse Award for Apprentice Jockey in 1980.

Passion is also what’s driven him to hand-craft Equicizers for people all over the world for the past 40 years.

If you’ve been trying to figure out how to grow your equine business while keeping the heart and passion for what you do alive, you’ll love Frankie’s interview with Denise Alvarez on her How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast.

In this full-length interview with Equicizer creator, owner, and founder Frankie Lovato, you’ll hear how his passion at a very young age had him training on hay bales and even couches when there was no horse in sight.

That same drive is behind the first version of an Equicizer he created during rehab after a bad fall so he could more quickly get back in the races as a jockey.

Frankie’s story is sure to inspire and encourage you, no matter what stage of growth you’re at in your business.

Based on Frankie’s journey, you’ll also get 4 keys to building a thriving equine business with passion.

Listen to From Award-Winning Jockey to Entrepreneur: How Frankie Lovato Built Equicizer with Passion:

Web Browser

Spotify

Apple Podcasts

Or, on your favorite podcast player.

At the end of the interview, Frankie took Denise on a virtual tour of the shop, and she wanted to bring listeners along so she recorded it. Enjoy a behind-the-scenes peek into the Equicizer shop where every single Equicizer is hand-crafted before being sent into the world. (One of the models you’ll see is headed to China Reining!)

Tour the Shop With Denise

Scroll down past the show notes & you’ll find the video.

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and owner of Stormlily Marketing, she helps equestrian entrepreneurs ditch the marketing overwhelm, get the clarity they’ve been craving, and grow their business in a way that meets their definition of success. Through equestrian business coaching as well as her podcast and online learning resources, Denise is here to help you bring the dream you have for your horse business to life.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698