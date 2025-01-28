Crossing Paths Between Volunteering and Adopting Horses!

For over a decade, Ariat International has sponsored the EQUUS Foundation Champions program which aims to stimulate and reward volunteerism on behalf of horses. Thanks to the generosity of Ariat, ten equine charities each receive a $500 grant based on their charity’s volunteer participation during the past year, and each quarter, five deserving volunteers at equine charities across the United States receive an Ariat Gift Card, valued at $270, for a pair of Ariat Boots.



The ten equine charities receiving $500 grants for volunteer participation in 2024 are:

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding & Educational Center

Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship

Horses with Hope

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue

MARE Riding Center

Rainbow Meadows Equine Rescue and Retirement

Rising Starr Horse Rescue

Rose of Sharon Equestrian School

The Equus Effect

Unbridled Sanctuary

The EQUUS Foundation would like to congratulate the individual winners for the fourth quarter of 2024: Christina Ecklund, Jennifer Elder, Megan Grimes, Penny Schneider, and Julie Suehr. The EQUUS Foundation is grateful for volunteers like these who dedicate their time to keeping horses safe and healthy and aiding the charities and horses that serve people in need.

Christina Ecklund

Begin Again Horse Rescue, Inc. (BAHR)

Lima, New York

Christina Ecklund’s love for all animals, and especially horses, began on her family’s farm at an early age. To build her knowledge and horsemanship, she participated in 4-H and also worked for various horse farms and was able to volunteer with the local equine veterinarian. Married with two daughters, horses have continued to be a part of her life, including supporting her children’s love of animals and riding.



Ecklund has volunteered for BAHR for the past eight years, serving as a member of the board, recording secretary, assisting with community outreach events, caring for the horses, and as part of the financial team. Ecklund also cares for two rescue horses and a mini donkey on her small farm.

Ecklund said, “I believe that we need to stand together as the voice for those in need and for equine welfare advocacy thank the EQUUS Foundation and Ariat who support the work of animal rescue and rehabilitation across the country.”

Jennifer Elder

Sunshine Horses

Clay, New York

Jennifer Elder grew up riding and started volunteering in high school at Sunshine Horses as a way to spend more time with horses. When not volunteering, Elder works as a chemist in central NY. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know and helping to care for many wonderful rescue horses alongside a great team of volunteers,” said Elder.

Megan Grimes

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center

Redmond, Washington

Megan Grimes has been a dedicated volunteer at Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center for the past two years, returning after initially serving as a side walker two decades ago.



Following her retirement from a career in corporate HR to run a home-based consulting business, Grimes found herself with greater flexibility and a renewed desire to immerse herself in the grounding presence of horses. Reconnecting with Little Bit was a natural choice, combining her passion for helping both people and horses.

Grimes said, “I cherish the opportunity to work alongside a community of supportive, like-minded individuals, while witnessing the transformative power of these gentle giants. For me, Little Bit is not only a place to give back but also a space to learn, grow, and embrace the present moment.”

Penny Schneider

Horsepower

High Point, North Carolina

Penny Schneider’s life took an unexpected turn when she came across an article about Horsepower in her local paper. Having relocated from Massachusetts to North Carolina and with her two daughters both off to college, she was searching for a sense of community. She called Horsepower the very next day to volunteer.



Having ridden since childhood, and owned horses for many years, she was excited to combine her passion for horses with helping others in a therapeutic setting. It was also an opportunity to tap into her degree in Communication Science and Disorders from the University of Vermont.



Now, 12+ years later, she said, “I have had the privilege and joy of witnessing the personal growth of the riders with whom I have worked and to see so many horses be given a second career as therapy horses. I would like to thank the EQUUS Foundation and Ariat for recognizing the value of the many therapeutic riding programs throughout the country.”

Julie Suehr

CANTER Michigan

Commerce Township, Michigan

After retiring from Kellogg Company following 30 years of service, Julie Suehr and her husband decided to move to Northern Michigan and purchase a horse property. Although it had been more than 40 years since either of them had horses, they were up for the challenge and now co-own Second Wind Ranch.



Julie started researching all things horse and horse ownership which led her to discovering CANTER Michigan. She began volunteering in October 2023 and joined the board of directors in January 2024. Over the course of the last year, she and her husband have adopted four CANTER Michigan Off Track Thoroughbreds and purchased one other directly from the owner. All five horses are currently in training for their second careers and are progressing very well.



Suehr said, “We are so excited to see these incredibly athletic horses transform into their second careers! Volunteering with CANTER Michigan is so rewarding as we are enabling horses and their adopters to forge amazing partnerships and accomplishments.”

