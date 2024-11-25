Grand Meadows Cares Series: Are Your Feeding Your Horse The Right Biotic?

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

In the realm of the equine digestive process most horse owners are aware of the benefits of feeding their equine’s microbiome on a regular basis with a biotic, usually touted for use are prebiotics and probiotics. But do you actually know what the difference is between the two? And do you know about biotic type number three, the postbiotic?

You may favor the research of such revered establishments as Harvard Medical School, who provide a simple explanation of the three biotic types here, what they do and how they function in the microbiome (in this case related to humans). And you may additionally learn online here from British Nick Hartog, owner and CEO at Grand Meadows, a leading equine feed supplement manufacturer in the U.S. who was educated at the prestigious Oxford University, U.K., and has spent decades studying the equine microbiome. You can receive daily doses of highly digestible information in this Supplement Savvy series, without cost.

The postbiotic product lines designed specifically for horses are now hitting the marketplace rapidly, as pharmaceutical giants jump on the bandwagon, perhaps a bit tardy in their response. Meantime Grand Meadows, as a smaller company, but nonetheless committed leader developing products based on proven science backed methodologies in the equine feed supplement world and heralded for its involvement with founding such important entities as the National Animal Supplement Council, has been providing a specialist Postbiotic supplement as an equine health gamechanger for some time.

There are new formulations hitting the marketplace that include pelleted biotic compounds, that perhaps exhibit a lack of awareness of the research that showcases that indicates diminished potency and benefits of certain pelleted supplements versus powdered versions. Consider also the possible use of fillers and additives, and the missing of use of stabilized ingredients where it matters.

It’s a good idea to remember that high quality formulations cannot be doctored to fit a budget number without some compromises being made. If you suffer from FOMO, a fear of missing out, then it pays to do some research because not only can you be missing out on what your horse really needs, you can also be missing cash from your own bottom line due to an uneconomic return on your investment.

The manufacturing newcomers to the equine feed supplement space may have garnered access due to their seemingly limitless funding for purchasing social media space and running amok with sponsored content. But the reality is that a few years background in the business of equine feed supplements is often coat-tailing on the heritage brands that have stood the test of time and market with an integrity borne of educating the consumer with forthright advice.

Hartog’s 50+ series, Supplement Savvy, which you can find on the Grand Meadows social media platforms of Facebook and Instagram, hosted by the British gentleman himself, does not even mention one of the brand’s own products for the first 50 episodes. Why? Because the Hartog ethic has always been to put the horse first and to help horse owners do the same based on real knowledge of how things work in the horse.

Advanced level equestrian competitors are perhaps more aware of the postbiotic movement than the average amateur, mainly because professional horse folks are usually the first to take on board innovative products that may help to solve problems that impede top performance levels in their workplace.

The series you are reading here is named, “Grand Meadows Cares”. This is a name this author came up with to bring you freely offered news of the company and its wide range of products but most importantly, to provide a vehicle for sharing with my fellow equestrians whatever their background or achievements, the knowledge that Nick Hartog has generously provided to us all.

Information that we can and hopefully do, apply in real life to solve issues for our beloved horses – and those horses don’t have be a private yard of elite equine athletes and FEI horses, all horses’ well-being is at stake. There is a particular need to address the most worrisome concerns we all see in horses we own, train or compete, like equine gastric ulcers, hind-gut acidosis, metabolic conditions and arthritis issues.

The only way to make smart choices is to base them on an informed decision-making process. Thankfully, that is at your fingertips and doesn’t take long to assimilate. Get started here today.

