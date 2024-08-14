Grand Meadows Cares Series: Canny Care Needed To Support The Horse’s Immune System

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

As most horse owners already know it’s essential to support their horses’ immune systems. The way to accomplish this is through provision of beneficial bacteria to enhance each animal’s digestive processes, and to protect the gut by helping build a protective mucosal barrier in addition to maintaining a balance of microflora. This is because the gut is where approximately 70-80% of the immune system resides*.

Trouble is that every horse’s digestive process is not just different and unique to any other equine, it is also in a state of flux on a moment-to-moment basis. The array of variables that influence the health, activity, efficiency and deficiencies within the gut, are influenced by a confluence of factors. These include seasonal and environmental changes, stress levels, nutrition, workloads, sleep patterns and so much more. The ultimate ‘knock-on’ effect if you will.

Horse care, lifestyles and training management, and the grains, forage and supplements offered all make a substantial difference in how the horse’s gut is working. Thus horsekeeping is an ever-evolving cycle of adjustments of protocols that we need to incorporate as we understand more about horses. Everything that changes within the horse’s life causes their digestive processes and thus immune system (together with other bodily processes) to change and causes a ripple effect on something else. Sometimes even a tidal or tsunami effect.

The function of the individual microorganisms within the gut and how they associate , what they do, cause to happen or to be produced is a complex topic. For the horse owner that seeks to support immune wellness of their horses advanced scientific research into the genetic make-up of a specific horse and review of its DNA or messenger serving RNA is not at a stage that fully enlightened advice can be given on the topic of what pre/pro or postbiotics supplements can aid their particular horse on any given day to optimize the all-important immune system.

As a seasoned horse breeder of Hanoverian, Dutch and Iberian breeds my experiences have taught me that genetic factors are key components to many health concerns exhibited by performance horses. Even within that spectrum of study, the limitations of clinical basis for variances is not enough to confirm or deny the presence of undesirable traits in one particular animal. Though of course, it doesn’t stop me trying to breed out or not breed at all, something that I perceive as a negative presence within the horse. Be that a tendency to OCD

{Osteochondritis Dissecans a joint disorder} or a defect in conformation or difficult temperament. But I have learned that some horses do have more digestive difficulties than others, and certainly just like every horse owner these concerns can and do keep me up at night during times of crisis or changes in equine behavior.

As an advanced level equestrian the training regime and show schedule is always on my mind. The holistic approach to ‘everything horse’ is fundamental if we as trainers are going to bring our horses to their full potential and improve the chances that the equines in our care will live full, happy and long lives. While little to no expense is spared in regard to buying the kindest style of bridle, bit and best saddle fit for work, and a constant educational mission is employed to improve training methods and the work zone environment, the care of the horse at rest and at play is also an essential ingredient in achieving the goal of ‘leaving no stone unturned’ in refining and improving the quality of a horse’s life.

As humans we are well aware that rapid dietary changes, poor diet, contaminated foodstuffs and nutritional imbalances can wreak havoc on our overall health at any given time. Horses are no different. Just as we may reach for a quick fix such as an anti-inflammatory or immune-boosting tablet, we inevitably do the same for our horses when we perceive it is necessary. We endeavor to provide good nutrition in the first place and be proactive in what we eat to help alleviate any particular chronic condition that we are aware we are prone to experience and again similarly, we do the same with our animals.

Buying products to nourish our bodies should be chosen with care and administered following directives from the manufacturer. And obviously the same goes for what we add to our shopping cart to feed our horses and pets. The handy feed supplement should thus, as with everything else we do as horse owners to love and care best for our equines, be chosen with care.

Our best ‘invisible’ friend in the business of horse wellness support is still our ally ‘observation’. That applies not just to observing our equine partners but also our partners in nutritional support products. This comes back to buying research-based and evidence supported equine feed supplements, made by a reputable company. This translates to taking the time to learn how to read product labels with authority and look for the NASC seal and understand exactly what that means – to make our best decisions.

Of course we want scientists keep doing their hard work researching and learning more about the horse and its digestive processes. We need to better understand not just what bacteria live in the equine gut but also what purpose every microorganism serves alone and/or in concert with others and in what circumstances. The when and how and why. As with many things in life, the more we find out the less we realize we actually know.

And while the scientific community does what they do, the horse owner/trainer has the ultimate responsibility to take heed of productive approaches to wellness for the equines in their care, custody and control and make smart choices about how they support the horses’ immune systems to optimize wellness. Canny care is needed for these noble critters that bring so much joy to our lives and knowledge is power.

*Erickson, K.L. and N.E. Hubbard. ““Assessing mucosal immunity with new concepts and innovative, time-honored strategies”. Nutrition Rev. (2009) 67:172-182.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content. Kindly include Grand Meadows URL and author’s URL wherever published. Please advise use so we can share your platform too. Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Grand Meadows: Founded in 1989 by visionary Angela Slater, Grand Meadows is a leading horse health product and equine supplement manufacturer driven by the guiding principle of providing affordable, extremely high-quality science-backed horse products to help ensure horses look and feel their best.

For the past 35 years the company’s mission has been honored and developed further, by President Nick Hartog, who among other accomplishments is one of the founding members and current board member of the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), an organization that has a profound impact on the safety, transparency, and legitimacy of the animal supplement industry.

Grand Meadow products are widely used and trusted across the entire horse community from Olympic medal winning competitors and successful horse racing trainers to backyard horse owners. Their equine supplements are highly regarded for their excellent quality resourced ingredients and completely accurate labelling and effective formulations. Learn more at https://www.grandmeadows.com/

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/ and https://nikkialvinsmithstudio.com/ to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.grandmeadows.com/