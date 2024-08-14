Amplify Horse Racing Launches “Amplify Impact Campaign” to Drive National Expansion

LEXINGTON, KY (August 14, 2024) – Amplify Horse Racing has announced the launch of the Amplify Impact Campaign, a transformative initiative aimed at raising $1 million to engage youth across the nation with horse racing. As a pioneering force in promoting youth involvement through education, mentorship, and career pathways, the campaign will significantly extend Amplify’s reach and impact as the national youth arm of the Thoroughbred industry.

Campaign goals include enhancing educational programs through curriculum creation and implementation, the development of a mobile education unit, and expanding regional outreach by facilitating the development of regional chapters and partnerships. This will create more localized opportunities for youth to engage with the industry and access valuable resources.

“Amplify is doing hugely important work for the industry by cultivating youth and young adult involvement,” said Amplify Executive Director, Annise Montplaisir. “Now, the industry has the opportunity to fuel Amplify’s success and ensure the future of the sport by supporting our continued national growth.”

Since its inception, Amplify has made significant strides in engaging young people. In 2023–Amplify’s first year with full time staff–the organization reached over 20,000 people through mentorship connections, targeted youth programming, and event activations. In 2024 to date, Amplify has reached over 13,500 youth and educators through in-person programming and presentations, and is projected to reach over 30,000 people through programming and activations by the end of the year.

Notable accomplishments by Amplify this year include hosting youth programs in Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, and New York, along with presentations at events in Iowa and Texas, and launching a mentoring partnership with the Horse Racing Women’s Summit (HRWS).

“Amplify Horse Racing is one of the sport’s success stories and this impact campaign will exponentially increase the organization’s ability to reach youth and young adults across North America,” said Amplify board President, Jordyn Egan. “In the past year and a half, Annise and the Amplify team have responsibly leveraged resources from early supporters including Breeders’ Cup, Churchill Downs, Godolphin, Keeneland, The Jockey Club, and the incredibly generous support of John Ballantyne, to establish the foundation of Amplify Horse Racing; the model is proven, and this is an opportunity to be a part of Amplify’s future.”

Racehorse owner John Ballantyne of NBS Stable was paramount in the progression of Amplify’s mission. Ballantyne contributed $500,000 to Amplify in 2022, facilitating the hiring of the organization’s first employees in 2023, and subsequent program development.

To learn more about the Amplify Impact Campaign and how you can support the national expansion of Amplify Horse Racing, please visit amplifyhorseracing.org/donate, or contact Annise Montplaisir at annise@amplifyhorseracing.org.

Media Contact:

Annise Montplaisir

annise@amplifyhorseracing.org